Xbox Boss Wants Cross-Platform Bans for “Destructive” Conversations

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report reveals Xbox boss Phil Spencer wants cross-platform bans to be a standard, in the hopes of shutting down all “destructive” conversations. The new interview with Phil Spencer (via NYT) confirms the Xbox boss wants cross-platform bans to be standard practice – meaning if you got banned off Xbox...

T3.com

PS5 consoles available in-store at GameStop today

With just two days of 2021 left, GameStop is today (Dec 30) releasing stock of Sony PS5 consoles in-store across the US. The list of participating stores stretches six pages and covers locations from Washington to Florida. For your chance to buy you must turn up to the store in...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony announces PlayStation VR2 alongside its first game at CES

Sony has announced the name of its upcoming new virtual reality headset: the PlayStation VR2.The new VR headset will work with the PS5, and Sony has been gradually revealing details of its design. Over the last year, it has shown off its controllers, as well as details of its specs, though it is yet to The perhaps obvious name was announced during Sony’s presentation at CES, the gadget show happening in Las Vegas. The lack of surprise was likened to the much-heralded announcement of the PS5’s logo, at the start of 2020, which ended up looking like the PS3 and...
VIDEO GAMES
Phil Spencer
gamepolar.com

Xbox’s Spencer Would “Love” to Carry In Cross-Community Bans and Block Lists for Poisonous Gamers

Xbox boss Phil Spencer could prefer to current a pleasant face, however his Xbox Stay service is something however. Rampant toxicity has been synonymous with XBL from the start, and in the course of the newest episode of the New York Times’ Sway podcast, host Kara Swisher requested Spencer what he’d prefer to see finished to scrub issues up. His reply was slightly shocking and impressive…
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel cross platform/crossplay?

2022 has arrived, and this year is expected to see the debut of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The new online Yu-Gi-Oh! game will give fans and TCG players a chance to play the card game in a brand new way. But, will all Master duel players be able to compete against one another? Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, after all, will be available on all major platforms, including PC and mobile devices. Fortunately, we know the answer to this question.
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Will Launch Day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console & PC; Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox Platforms in the Future

Ubisoft and Ubisoft Montreal have announced that their co-op FPS game Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will launch day 1 on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC. Ubisoft also announced that they will be bringing their Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox platforms in the future but it will not be included with Xbox Game Pass like EA Play currently is. Ubisoft+ gives access to more than 100 Ubisoft games including games and DLC at launch. You also get monthly cosmetics, in-game items, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Is Dying Light 2 going to have cross-play & cross-platform multiplayer?

One thing that's getting us excited for Techland's new game is the thought of playing Dying Light 2 together with our friends. We know that Dying Light 2 is getting cooperative matchmaking, but how integral is this going to be to the experience. Is Dying Light 2 going to enable cross-play and cross-platform multiplayer?
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Cross-Gen Face-Off: Xbox Series S vs Xbox One X

The first year of the new console generation has been quite unlike any other - Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases are still prolific and the hard cut-off on older hardware seen in prior transition phases simply hasn't happened. Although there have been a small amount of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series exclusive, the new consoles are essentially getting beefed up versions of titles designed for legacy hardware. This puts Xbox One X and Xbox Series S into a particularly interesting situation: an older, but still potent GPU faces off against a less graphically adept, but arguably more rounded machine owing to its massively faster CPU and NVMe solid-state storage. However, Xbox One X can also run games from SSD, leading our latest thought experiment: how does a storage-enhanced One X fare against Series S?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phil Spencer Says Xbox Is 'Not a Free Speech Platform' for Politics

In a new, in-depth interview with The New York Times, Xbox Executive Vice President Phil Spencer was asked about the connection between gaming and the polarization of American politics. To which Spencer said that Xbox is "not a free speech platform" and is designed first and foremost for games and entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

Cross-platform interfacing hardware for floppy disks, part 8 – PINK TIME!

Now that we have successful flux reads, its time to get flexible! we’ve swapped our SAMD51 feather board out for an RP2040 feather. not only is this feather a lovely pink shade, but it comes with a totally different chipset. oh no, do we need to start over completely with a new toolchain, timer configuration and dma library? nope! our code is hardware agnostic enough that with pin name tweaks and a couple ifdefs, we can use it just fine with greaseweazle again. so now our library has 2 chips it can use, very handy when there’s a silicon shortage going round. next up, could we use the $4 raspberry pi pico board??? stay tuned 🙂 – video.
COMPUTERS
Siliconera

Interview: No Dragon Ball: The Breakers Cross-Platform Play Planned ‘at the Moment’

In Dragon Ball games, people are likely used to playing as Saiyans. They’ll face the series’ larger-than-life enemies as someone capable of going toe-to-toe with them. The upcoming asymmetrical seven-versus-one game Dragon Ball: The Breakers switches that up. People are Survivors attempting to deal with an iconic Raider. To help better understand its development so far, Siliconera spoke with Producer Ryosuke Hara about what people can expect. Among the thing is that Dragon Ball: The Breakers cross-platform play and cross-save functionality isn’t being considered “at the moment.”
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Take-Two Set to Acquire Zynga

Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Farmville & Words with Friends creator Zynga. When it comes to the video game industry, company acquisitions have started to become the norm. As the game industry continues to grow, publishers such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Capcom look for new games to help grow their market share. With looking to expand these companies purchase other companies that have a proven track record of consistency. Within the last five years, ZeniMax (Microsoft), Insomniac Games (Sony), Harmonix (Epic Games), Turtle Rock Studios (Tencent), and Gearbox Software (Embracer Group) are just a few of the notable companies falling under new management. Now, Take-Two interactive has announced its next potential acquisition, Zynga. Zynga has 45 days to receive any additional offers.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to play Minecraft cross-platform between PC and Xbox

If you love playing Minecraft and searching for a way to play with your friends on another platform, this guide is for you. We guide you on how to play Minecraft cross-platform between your PC and Xbox. Minecraft is one of the most popular video games ever created. It is...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay: Cross-Platform and Cross-Save Details

Unlike Rainbow Six Seige, Rainbow Six Extraction will support crossplay. The game is the latest addition to the ever-expanding Tom Clancy universe and Ubisoft has taken a lot of hints from its previous title, Rainbow Six Siege. In Extraction, multiple unique operators need to fight against a dangerous and growing alien adversary. There are a total of 18 different operators to choose from and you can level each one of them via an in-depth progression tree that will reward players with brand new gear, stat boosts, loadout options, and combat perks.
VIDEO GAMES
tvtechnology.com

Comscore Launches Its Single-Source Cross-Platform Measurement System

RESTON, Va.—The competition to offer better measurement of audiences and ads across multiple platforms, has gotten even hotter with Comscore introducing its Comscore Everywhere single-source unified cross-platform measurement solution. “Consumers don't think in terms of linear versus streaming versus digital—they think of content,” said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer,...
TECHNOLOGY

