genre charts for Jan 11

 4 days ago

4 ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS Raise The Roof Rounder/Concord. 4 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101. 5 DJ 2-TONE JONES Contraband From India Self-Released. 7 BLACKLIQ AND MOPES Time Is The Price Strange Famous. 8 GENESIS OWUSU Smiling With No Teeth House Anxiety/Ourness. 9 JOHNNY...

mxdwn.com

Banshee Returns With Genre-Bending New Track “Chamber”

Trap Metal Pop artist, Banshee, has gotten back to her metal roots by releasing her new single “Chamber”. This release signifies her return to the genre after leaving altogether due to issues with abuse. She states, “Metal became so closely associated with abuse for me that it became a trigger. I couldn’t listen to it without getting flashbacks and panic attacks. At the same time, I was getting really into various styles of hip hop, classic house music and modern EDM. Electronic production became the most interesting thing in the world to me, and the music felt safe and welcoming.” While she released an album last year, this year is a whole new chapter with “Chamber”, a 2 minute song that starts off with whispers and works her way up to screaming, a surprisingly smooth transition and flow with the electronic beat. This will be a test to see how well she can blend her genres and throw metal in the mix too. You can stream “Chamber” below. Click here for more information.
brooklynvegan.com

‘In Defense of the Genre’ December roundup (best songs of the month included)

2021 is a wrap! As the year came to a close, we in In Defense of the Genre land looked back at many of the year's best releases that fell somewhere under the punk umbrella (plus some classics that celebrated a big anniversary this year), and here's a roundup of all the punk lists and features we ran throughout December, followed by The Genre's best songs of the month...
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Jan 11

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
wrir.org

Off to a great start

Tune in for new Music from Jake Xerxes Fussell, Ovlov, Spritualized, Silverbacks, The Soundcarriers, Mega Bog, Kit Sebastian, The Altered Hours and much more. Jake Xerxes Fussell, “Rolling Mills Are Burning Down”. from Good and Green Again. Paradise of Bachelors - 2022. Spiritualized, “Crazy”. from Crazy - Single.
wrir.org

Anglophile Grandfather Clock Angst… rip Ronnie Spector

This morning’s show features new music by Cousin kula, Honeyglaze, Spiritualized, Pozi, Jetstream Pony and Cate Le Bon; a tribute to Ronnie Spector who we lost this week; heavy hitting new releases from 50 years ago, indie 80’s madness and 60’s deep cuts. That’s about all i can fit in. Cheers.
Alternative Press

LP believes there’s no new music without combining genres

LP has had a wild career. One where she’s amassed millions of streams, most notably on her 2015 breakout hit “Lost On You.” But prior to this came several major-label signings, a plethora of songwriting for other artists and a handful of her own albums. With her powerhouse vocals proving to be an indomitable force, LP has since been on a constant rise, and she’s ready to get going again with her sixth album. After spending the better part of last year itching to hit the road, a place she confesses where she “processes everything,” finally it seems Churches is ready to taste that freedom.
wrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: MLK Weekend 2022 (01/14/22)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Iggy Pop – Shakin’ All Over [Johnny Kidd & The Pirates cover]. Peter...
wrir.org

1.14.22 – it’s a scream

Tonight’s episode of the commonwealth of notions will be doing the exploration of the local music scene along with a few fun asides. there’s a new scream movie out. it’s great. look below for the playlist!. as always, thanks for tuning in and supporting all things local!
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
krcu.org

Americana musician Brandi Carlile thinks genre matters (Rebroadcast)

Brandi Carlile has received many accolades in her two decades as a musician. She’s won six Grammys and been nominated for many more. But until recently, much of that recognition remained within the worlds of country and Americana music. That’s why it was a surprise (and a bit of...
wrir.org

Kyle Huval’s new release-Amedee’s Waltz

Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers’ 2021 release – Amedee’s Waltz just arrived! DJ Talia debuts that and sends you a melange of the best Cajun, Zydeco, Creole, Swamp Pop from SWLA. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Don Montoucet & Ses...
wrir.org

ready to roll

After weeks of Christmas playlists, best-of playlists and assorted other non-new music playlists, I’m finally here with a playlist of new songs, with a handful of throwbacks, including two songs remembering Ronnie Spector. I’m ready to roll. How ’bout you?. Show Archive. Play show / Add show...
wrir.org

Galaxy Girl – 20220113 – Funtown

I’ve got a few songs about snow and being cold in the mix to remind ME to remind YOU about the weather forecast. I’ll also play a song by a real dummy. Meaning he’s a ventriloquist dummy. Because sometimes I have to shake it up with something weird. Anyway, tune in this week for music by Elliott Smith, ULNA, Low, Aquaserge, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Kolezanka, Django Django, Can, and much more! Thanks for listening!
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 1.11.22

1964 - 'Louie Louie' by The Kingsmen was the No. 1 song in the U.S. For a while, the record was banned by a handful of U.S. radio stations because of its indecipherable lyrics, which were rumored to contain some "naughty words". Even the F.B.I. investigated the song, but finally concluded that they could find nothing wrong.
wrir.org

Never Underestimate The Lure Of Nostalgia

Since I’m still a little hesitant about jumping into 2022, we’re going to take a look back at the music of 2002. That’s 20 years ago, kids, officially putting these songs in the “retro” category. WRIR wasn’t around in 2002, only getting on the air...
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
Minot Daily News

Local band mixes a variety of genres to create unique sound

Myles Barcomb & The Sweet Dreams is a local band in Minot with an unusual start. Two years ago, an opportunity to start a group was presented to Barcomb, who has been a musician for most of his life–starting out playing guitar at the age of 12 and admiring a variety of genres and artists ranging from metal and hard rock to Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey.
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
Whiskey Riff

Ted Nugent Blasts Rock Hall Of Fame: “Why Don’t We Go Down To Chuck Berry’s Grave & Piss On It”

If one thing for certain, it’s that Ted Nugent is one of the most intriguing individuals on this planet. A rock and roll legend, an avid outdoorsmen, with an unfiltered mouth and an absolutely buckwild personality (despite being completely sober), he’s probably a deserving candidate for the Dos Equis “Most interesting man in the world” commercial.
