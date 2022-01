BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick Area Historical Society’s collection of Brunswick High School yearbooks went to jail, but now they’ve been released. OK, they didn’t exactly go to jail. But they were shipped to a correctional institute in Oklahoma, where non-violent prisoners are being taught job skills. The prisoners have been scanning yearbooks for historical societies, libraries and schools all across America, and now they have done that for Brunswick.

