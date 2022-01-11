ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists’ take #9: Favorite comfort movie

By About the Photographers
thekirkwoodcall.com
 4 days ago

Hobbies and Interests: I love art (obviously) and I really enjoy reading, I also like to knit and am trying to learn how to crochet. Hobbies and Interests: Violin, music, art, fashion history.

www.thekirkwoodcall.com

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Dr. Dre, and More Inspire Museum-Worthy Art

Interscope Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month — and to commemorate the occasion, the label is collaborating with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for a special exhibition showcasing art inspired by some of the label’s artists. Titled Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, the exhibition will feature works influenced by albums and songs by the likes of Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, among others. “Interscope’s original mission was to find the most profound artists, empower their creativity and watch what happens,” said Jimmy Iovine, Interscope’s co-founder, in a release. “For the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
InspireMore

This Artist Is Living In A Whole New World With His Favorite Disney Characters.

With a little photoshop and a big imagination, Luigi Kemo Volo has the world at his fingertips. This Italian artist has grown a following of almost 100,000 on his Instagram page, where he shares his fun creations. Some of his most popular ones include Disney characters he’s photoshopped into photos with him. From giving a haircut to the Beast to flying off to Neverland, you can check out some of our favorites down below.
VISUAL ART
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joe Live's Top 10 Favorite Movies of 2021

2021 was a year of transition for movies. Delayed blockbusters like “No Time to Die” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” finally got released while streaming services like Netflix continue to dominate the conversation with hits like “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up.”
MOVIES
scotscoop.com

Take ‘note’ of your teachers’ favorite music

Classic rock! Swing! Folk! Classical! Rap! Even Lil Nas X!. These are all examples of what some of our teachers are listening to right now or during their high school experience. Check Out Your Teacher’s Favorite Music! by Allison Hoang. Many of our teachers are Generation X or millennials,...
HIP HOP
ricethresher.org

Familiar movies for comfort during an unfamiliar semester

As the semester starts up again, COVID guidelines wax and wane and everything else changes in your life, it might be easy to feel overwhelmed. One way to manage this stress, though, is through activities that don’t take lots of brain power and bring you back to a familiar, calm state of mind. Watching movies is one way to do this that can be done alone, with friends, in comfort or – if you must – while doing some homework. But what to watch? There are so many streaming services through Rice alone (don’t forget your free HBO Max, Kanopy, and Philo!). Perhaps you can never see Mamma Mia too many times, but you need some variety. Here are some good PG-rated comfort movies available on multiple streaming platforms.
MOVIES
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay's Favorite Disney Movie Is So Fitting

With Gordon Ramsay's tough exterior, it may come as a surprise that he enjoys cozying up to an uplifting Disney movie from time to time, but Insider reveals that the chef has a penchant for heartwarming tales. After starring in shows such as "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," Ramsay's schtick quickly became his willingness to be terrifyingly blunt in the kitchen, but chefs say that, other than mid-dinner service, Ramsay is a friendly face. Previous "Hell's Kitchen" winner Christina Wilson even exclusively told Mashed that Ramsay is surprisingly "humble and gracious," regardless of his TV persona.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Lulu, Singer and Co-Star of ‘To Sir With Love,’ Remembers Sidney Poitier, and Working With David Bowie

The legendary Scottish singer Lulu has had a career that’s spanned six decades and is still, as she says, “smashing it onstage.” But she is most associated with a song and a film that she made when she was a teenager: the 1967 Sidney Poitier-starring classic “To Sir, With Love.” The film depicted Poitier as a British Guyanese teacher at a tough East London school and the ensuing racial issues, and featured Lulu not just as a student in his class but also singing the title song to him in a pivotal scene at the end. Though just 18 at the...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Meet the Nail Artists Behind Your Favorite Celebrity Manicures

These manicurists have expertly sculpted, painted, and filed the nails of high-profile stars like Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and more. There's always creativity brewing in the nail art industry whether we're seeing innovative trends, new ways to do our manicures at home, or admiring the sculptural works of art created on those tiny canvases. That inventiveness would be nowhere without the contribution of nail artists from all over the world who are constantly reimagining the way we look at nails.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

This TikTok-Famous Mattifying Balm Is a Makeup Artist Favorite

TikTok never fails to introduce us to new hacks and products to enhance our daily routines. From contouring with a white pencil to lipstick shades that suit every skin tone, it's easy to understand why beauty enthusiasts turn to their For You pages for inspiration. And it's no secret that the app has a remarkable ability to make products fly off the shelves the second they go viral.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Den of Geek

Scream Review: Not Our Favorite Scary Movie

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” an all-too-familiar voice (deployed once again by series stalwart Roger L. Jackson) intones on the phone to Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), who’s cooking up some food in her kitchen when she picks up the ringing landline. But in a twist, Tara doesn’t rattle off The Shining, Halloween, or even Stab, the successful but now aging horror franchise based on the long string of murders in her own town of Woodsboro. No, Tara is a fan of The Babadook, It Follows, and other examples of, she sniffs down the line, “elevated horror.”
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

9 Fun Movies That Take Place During Parties

In times when gatherings among loved ones are hard to come by, I tend to rely on the movies to keep me entertained. However, if you are really in the mood to party, and rewatching the Marvel movies in order or marathoning all the best horror movies isn't satisfying your urge, there are, luckily, plenty of films in which partying is the whole point.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Forthcoming Basquiat Movie Aims to Tell Story of His ‘Incredible Life As a Black Artist and Child of the Immigrant African Diaspora’

The storied rise and fall of Jean-Michel Basquiat is headed for a new rendering on the silver screen, according to Variety. Under the title Samo Lives (citing the mantle that Basquiat used as a mysterious graffiti tag on the streets of New York), the biopic is being developed and financed by Endeavor Content and director Julius Onah, whose credits include 2015’s The Girl Is in Trouble (a name-making debut produced by Spike Lee), 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox (produced by J. J. Abrams), and 2019’s Luce. That most recent film starred Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth—as well as Kelvin Harrison...
MOVIES

