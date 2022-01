On December 17th, 2021, Kareeta, a new country rock band, shares its debut album worldwide. Kareeta rose from the swamps and southern delta heat during the uncertain Spring of 2020. Emerging as a fully formed amalgamation of the music that shaped its core, the band assembled in California and recorded their debut LP in Oakland with producer and musician Greg Loiacono (Mother Hips, Green Leaf Rustlers) at the controls. The music is an all-night drive pushing you deeper into the dial with broken characters and stories of red sky redemption silhouetting every ache.

