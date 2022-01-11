Cheyenne schools vote 4-3 to lift COVID-19 mask requirement

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — School officials in Wyoming’s capital have voted to lift a mask mandate and reduce COVID-19 isolation requirements.

The mask requirement for students and teachers, which had been in place since September, will be lifted Jan. 21 after Monday’s 4-3 vote by the school board in Cheyenne.

The school district also required people exposed to the coronavirus to stay home. Starting Tuesday, only people with symptoms and those testing positive for COVID-19 will need to stay home, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

Students and staff who test positive will need to stay home for five days and wear a mask at school for five days after that.

Mask opponents have greatly outnumbered proponents speaking up at the past few school board meetings.