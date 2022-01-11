Former trooper acquitted after hitting driver with rifle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska state trooper was found not guilty of violating a driver’s civil rights by hitting him in the head with the butt of a rifle after a high-speed chase.

Lindsey Bixby was acquitted Tuesday after his second trial in Omaha. A previous federal jury couldn’t agree in November whether he was guilty and a mistrial was declared.

The case centered on what happened at the end of the March 2016 chase in western Nebraska. A video showed Bixby hitting a Colorado man in the head with his AR 15 after the man refused to get on the ground after the chase ended in Sioux County.

Bixby’s lawyer had argued that the driver had threatened Bixby and his partner during the chase and didn’t appear ready to surrender while prosecutors maintained that Bixby should have known such force wasn’t needed to subdue the man.

The driver was later sentenced to two years’ probation for misdemeanors related to the pursuit.

Four months after the stop, Bixby resigned from the patrol, but the video didn’t become public for more than a year. The case and other problems led Gov. Pete Ricketts to fire the patrol’s superintendent.