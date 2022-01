A Syphon Filter reboot was discussed by Days Gone developer with Sony, but it was never pursued, according to Jeff Ross. Speaking on the latest episode of the Jaffe Podcast, the Syphon Filter series designer talked about a variety of topics, including a possible reboot of the classic series. Apparently, Sony did discuss the return of the Syphon Filter series with Bend, but it was never pursued as the studio did not have an idea on how to reboot the series. At this point, the Syphon Filter series has pretty much ended, according to Jeff Ross.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO