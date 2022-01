Starting at midnight ET on January 12, Call of Duty: Vanguard will receive a new mid-season update for Zombies mode. The new update promises new content for the Zombies mode such as the return survival gameplay, new weapons, and new weapon skins. In a post on callofduty.com, Treyarch laid out all the details of this new update. This post was meant to occur on January 15, also known as 115 Day, since that is traditionally a day for Call of Duty developers to preview what’s to come in Zombies mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO