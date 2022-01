Techland has released a new trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human that offers a brief look at the skill trees available in the game. On one side there is the Combat Skill Tree, which includes a Block Charge that knocks enemies down when blocking and the ability to stagger enemies with a well-timed parry. While on the other side is the Parkour Skill Tree that lets players augment their movement with longer jumps, wall-running, and more. Take a look at both trees in the trailer below:

