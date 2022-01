So 10 Pro is actually a downgrade in therms of camera, not to mention having Hasselblad for second year. 10 Pro literally trades high end Ultra-Wide sensor from 9 Pro which had the best Ultra-Wide on the market, now to tiny sensor which is meant for mid-range phones and selfie cameras, even 8 Pro had literally better Ultra-Wide than 10 Pro. Also still having crappy 8MP sensor for telephoto since 7 Pro, which cant even be used for shooting video, but rather digital crop on main sensor when shooting video and zooming, while 7 Pro, 8 Pro could use telephoto for zoom while shooting a video, in this part 9 Pro was already a downgrade.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO