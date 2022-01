The moment that “Yellowstone” fans have been waiting for and dreading is finally here with just a few hours until the season four finale. Tonight (Sunday) is the conclusion of Yellowstone’s fourth and latest season and we expect it to be a big one. Much mystery surrounds tonight’s final episode as little to no information has leaked out. Several cast members have teased a dramatic finish to the fourth season and “unexpected” is the word most often used. Season four has been a thrill ride since the opening sequence which saw the Dutton family avenge the attacks on their lives. With just one more episode remaining, there are a number of storylines that could go a number of different ways. “Yellowstone” actors have also warned viewers to expect another cliffhanging ending to the season. We don’t how the show can top the third season finale but it sure seems like they will give it their best shot.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO