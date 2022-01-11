ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GOPs advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the measure came up for a public hearing Tuesday. Republican lawmakers and bill supporters spent most of the hearing testifying about how they consider natural immunity resulting from an infection to be at least as effective as being vaccinated.

No one spoke against the bill but several Wisconsin medical groups oppose it, including the Wisconsin Medical Society. They argue vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19 and it’s unclear how long natural immunity lasts. Data from the state health department shows unvaccinated people are hospitalized at a rate nearly 11 times higher than fully vaccinated people.

Similar bills passed in Florida and Arkansas last year but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly would veto the Wisconsin proposal if it reaches his desk. Evers and Republicans have been at odds over how to handle the pandemic since it began in 2020. Last year the Evers vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

The state Department of Administration in October began requiring workers in executive branch agencies to get fully vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

722K+
Followers
374K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy