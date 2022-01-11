ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis Costello won’t perform “Oliver’s Army” live anymore; asks radio stations to stop playing song

By Matt Friedlander
Cover picture for the articleElvis Costello has announced that he’ll no longer perform his biggest U.K. hit, 1979’s “Oliver’s Army,” because the song contains a racial slur, and he’s also asking radio stations to stop playing the track. Costello wrote “Oliver’s Army” about the historic violent conflicts...

TheDailyBeast

Elvis Costello Says He’ll Retire ‘Oliver’s Army’ Over N-Word

Elvis Costello is retiring one of his most controversial songs. The legendary crooner said he will no longer play his 1979 song “Oliver’s Army,” his biggest British hit, after years of self-censoring the song over its use of the n-word when describing British soldiers. “If I wrote that song today, maybe I’d think twice about it,” he told the Telegraph. “That’s what my grandfather was called in the British army—it’s historically a fact—but people hear that word go off like a bell and accuse me of something that I didn’t intend.” Costello spent his last few tours performing an alternative verse on censorship in place of the lyric, but he said he felt annoyed by radio stations continuing to play the song with the word bleeped out. “They’re making it worse by bleeping it for sure,” he said. “Because they’re highlighting it then. Just don’t play the record!”
MUSIC
Telegraph

Elvis Costello: ‘They’ll mark my death with two songs I didn’t write’

On the inauspicious date of Friday, March 13 2020, Elvis Costello was on stage at the Hammersmith Apollo with his band the Imposters, performing the encore to what would be the last big gig held in London before the first Covid lockdown. That morning’s front pages had led with a government warning that “many more families are going to lose loved ones” and a smattering of empty seats in the venue testified to a growing sense of public unease. Costello’s response? He launched into a storming rendition of his apocalyptic 1991 rocker Hurry Down Doomsday (The Bugs Are Taking Over); sample lyric: “Better make like a fly if you don’t want to die.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Watch The War on Drugs Perform “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” on Ellen

Today, The War on Drugs took to the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform the song “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” from their most recent album of the same name. The band was joined by featuring artists Lucius. Watch below. I Don’t Live Here Anymore...
MUSIC
The Independent

Elvis Costello rocks out from the back porch

Elvis Costello s 32nd album rings with the sound of a tight rock ‘n’ roll combo sweating together on a tiny stage, feeding off each other to produce a joyful noise.Yet that's all a mirage.Costello and his three-piece band, the Imposters, were never in the same city, much less the same room, as they made “The Boy Named If,” which is out Friday. They were waiting out the coronavirus, like everyone else, and looking to do something productive.After writing, Costello would make an initial recording of a song with his vocals and guitar at his home in Vancouver ...
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – A Boy Named If

For a man now on his 32nd album, you could forgive Elvis Costello for taking it a bit easier these days. On the contrary – A Boy Named If takes off at a cracking pace and doesn’t let up through most of the record’s run-time. It’s no...
MUSIC
KULR8

Elvis Costello not a fan of modern rock

Elvis Costello thinks a lot of modern music is "square". The 'Pump It Up' hitmaker admitted he "doesn't like much rock music" and finds it hard to single out a record from the last 30 years that he could count among his favourites because he doesn't think there is anything exciting about the way they sound.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Elvis Costello decides to retire one of his most famous songs

Elvis Costello has decided that time is up for his 1979 hit ‘Oliver’s Army’, with the rocker revealing that he won’t play it during live shows anymore. Costello wrote the song at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland during the 1970s. After travelling to the country during its conflict, he was hugely influenced by seeing British soldiers patrolling the streets of Belfast.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 1.11.22

1964 - 'Louie Louie' by The Kingsmen was the No. 1 song in the U.S. For a while, the record was banned by a handful of U.S. radio stations because of its indecipherable lyrics, which were rumored to contain some "naughty words". Even the F.B.I. investigated the song, but finally concluded that they could find nothing wrong.
MUSIC
