ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WATCH: Gov. Kay Ivey delivers State of the State address

By Lee Hedgepeth
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6o9C_0ditZo4Q00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State address at a joint session of the state legislature Tuesday evening.

2 boys shot while sitting in their mother’s car in Tuscaloosa

A recording of the speech is available above.

This was Ivey’s fifth State of the State address. Her first was delivered just months after Ivey took the reins of government following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley.

State of the State addresses, like State of the Union addresses given by U.S. presidents, provide an opportunity for the chief executive to lay out her agenda ahead of the annual legislative session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Attorneys urge Gov. Ivey to remove Pickens County Sheriff

Pickens County, Ala. (WIAT) – Two local attorneys are asking Governor Kay Ivey to remove Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall from his position. Attorneys Johnathan Austin and Richard Rice wrote the following letter to the governor asking for Ivey to remove Hall, who she appointed in July 2019. Letter to Kay Ivey by CBS 42 […]
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Former Alabama sheriff indicted on ethics, campaign charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris, who resigned last year during an impeachment probe, was indicted on ethics and campaign finance charges, prosecutors said Friday. Attorney General Steve Marshall said Norris, who quit in May, was charged with one count of using his office for personal gain; five counts of […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Chickasaw Schools extend mask mandate, in-person classes continue

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw City Schools is extending their mandatory mask policy until further notice. School officials decided to extend the policy after it was set to expire Friday, Jan. 14.  With the surge of COVID-19 cases, many schools without mandatory mask policies have gone virtual due to staff shortages as staff continue […]
CHICKASAW, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County expands drive-thru COVID testing hours

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County officials are expanding the testing hours for the county testing site starting Monday, January 17th. Drive-thru COVID testing will now be available from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale. This expands the testing time by 90 minutes instead of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bonnie Plants relocates headquarters to Opelika after 100 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Bonnie Plants, the leading provider of vegetables and plants in the United States held the ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters in Opelika on Jan. 14, 2022. The company has been in operation for over 100 years and called Union Springs, Alabama home prior to this move to Opelika. Mike Sutterer, the […]
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
WKRG News 5

MPD looking for missing teen mother and child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From MPD — The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help in locating missing person Enma Lorena Cacao-Tot, 17, and her 1-year-old son, Jose Adriel Xoi-Cacao. They were last seen on Saturday, January 15, 2022 around 4:30 p.m. leaving the group home on Schillinger Road and never returned. It is believed […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile County schools going virtual as staff quarantine for COVID

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County students will move to virtual learning starting Jan. 18. The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) decided to move students to virtual learning due to staffing shortages from COVID-19, according to a letter from Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill. The week-long virtual session will give faculty about nine days to […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Wiat#State Of The Union
WKRG News 5

George County Schools go virtual, staff out sick with COVID-19

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Public schools in George County told students to stay home Jan. 14 due to COVID-19 cases among employees. Those students will attend virtual classes, according to a news release from the school district. Omicron is sweeping through George County, much like the rest of the state. In the span of three […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
State of the State address
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy