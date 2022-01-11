Election integrity is part of voting rights: Loeffler

This week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been giving speeches about voting rights, in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act currently stalled in Congress. These bills would do a lot to improve access to voting, but they don’t target election subversion—in other words, what happened on Jan. 6, 2021: the “Stop the Steal” credo, Trump supporters angling for Mike Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s election, House and Senate Republicans objecting to state election results. To stop subversion, Congress needs to reform the Electoral Count Act. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Rick Hasen, a University of California, Irvine law professor and founder of the Election Law Blog, about what that means, why Democrats aren’t talking about it, and why some Republicans are. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO