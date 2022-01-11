ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election integrity is part of voting rights: Loeffler

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

The Independent

Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
Wrn.com

Senator Baldwin calls for end to attacks on elections, pushes for new voting rights bill

Senator Tammy Baldwin says enough is enough, and that attacks on elections by Republicans need to stop. She says that an audit from Wisconsin Republicans is just part of a nationwide effort to make it harder to vote in America. “Gableman’s audit, which was is being paid for by the taxpayers of Wisconsin is nothing more than an effort to draw into question the election, to perpetuate Trump’s big lie, and to harass and intimidate our state election officials.”
The Independent

Michelle Obama and voting rights groups to register 1 million new voters ahead of 2022 midterm elections

A voting rights organisation formed by Michelle Obama teamed up with a coalition of civil rights groups to register 1 million new voters and recruit 100,000 volunteers ahead of 2022 midterm elections.The commitment from former first lady’s nonpartisan organisation When We All Vote follows a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on the anniversary of the attacks on the US Capitol, fuelled by the same baseless “stolen election” narratives that have propelled dozens of state-level legislation to ballot access.Her efforts come as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – facing growing pressure from voting rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers...
ktbb.com

Americans’ faith in election integrity drops: POLL

(NEW YORK) -- America's faith in the integrity of the election system remains shaken by the events of Jan. 6, with only 20% of the public saying it's very confident about the system, a new ABC/Ipsos poll finds. This is a significant drop from 37% in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in the days after the insurrection last year.
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With mid-term elections in sight, Gov. Ron DeSantis added his take on voting rights and election integrity to his State of the State address this week, intensifying a state and national fight over making it harder or easier for Americans to vote. While continuing to imply that elections are vulnerable to fraud, DeSantis failed to […] The post DeSantis calls for more election ‘guardrails’; Biden says it is voting rights that need protection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Slate

Democrats’ Best Chance to Stop Election Subversion Isn’t in the Voting Rights Bills

This week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been giving speeches about voting rights, in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act currently stalled in Congress. These bills would do a lot to improve access to voting, but they don’t target election subversion—in other words, what happened on Jan. 6, 2021: the “Stop the Steal” credo, Trump supporters angling for Mike Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s election, House and Senate Republicans objecting to state election results. To stop subversion, Congress needs to reform the Electoral Count Act. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Rick Hasen, a University of California, Irvine law professor and founder of the Election Law Blog, about what that means, why Democrats aren’t talking about it, and why some Republicans are. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
bpr.org

After The Riot: Election integrity and the future of democracy

Thursday marks one year since insurrectionists stormed the nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Wednesday.
