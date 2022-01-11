ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota Costs Less Than a New Car

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
This house for sale is the cheapest listing on the market in Minnesota, and it is the true definition of a 'fixer-upper'. It is being sold 'as-is' so you'll need to break out all of your ideas to get this one updated. The Cheapest House For Sale in Minnesota...

Power 96

Check Out What’s Free To Do in Minnesota This Weekend

We all love something free. This weekend in Minnesota (January 15-17) adults can ice fish for free when they take a kid 15 years old or younger with them. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosts this event every year as a way to introduce kids to the sport and offer a great reason to spend time outdoors.
7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
