Bob Saget Insisted He Wanted To 'Live Forever' For Wife & Children More Than A Year Prior To His Tragic Passing

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Bob Saget was truly a family man at heart.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2020 — after the Full House star had been voted off The Masked Singer — he explained he could never imagine leaving his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, and Aubrey, 24, behind.

"I've got to live forever, I've got three daughters and a wife and a life, I can't die," Saget hauntingly told the outlet. "I don't know what to do. I've got to live forever."

At the time, the stand-up comedian reportedly emphasized how important it was to let the special people in one's life know how valuable they are: "We all need to be an example for what we wish the world to be which is, you know, caring about other people… When you care about somebody, especially now I'm finding you got to let them know, you got to reach out and then it's nice to get that heart emoji back or whatever you get back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RhvNs_0ditXUIM00

"I think most people don't reread my texts. That's why I like the texts where you send a heart and then you screen slam it or the whole screen fills with hearts," Saget continued, per the outlet. "That's like that one moment of, 'Oh, I'm getting pixie dust with a heart!' So you know that's when texting is good."

Source: EX.CO

The beloved actor — who was only 65 years old — was found dead in his Ritz Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Fl., on Sunday, January 9, after having performed a stand up show in Jacksonville. Saget was found by housekeeping staff after not making his checkout time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZRtxP_0ditXUIM00
Source: mega

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's death and confirmed, "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” An autopsy has been completed and is still pending results.

Following the tragic news, his family put out a heartbreaking statement that read: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D4n6s_0ditXUIM00
Source: mega

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter" they continued. "Join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

