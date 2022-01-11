Officials say long lines aren't the only thing keeping you waiting for COVID-19 test results

Imagine this: You’ve just discovered you were exposed to COVID-19, and you need to get tested in order to get back to your daily obligations such as work, school, sports and other things. You get up early and head over to one of the few drive through COVID testing sites in Westport, and there is already a huge line. You think to yourself that since the tests don’t take much time and people can just drive away after, that the line will shorten up quickly. However, this is not the case.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO