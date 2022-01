It's official: Just saying no to booze — whether it be for a single occasion, an entire month in observation of Dry January, or a lifetime in a complete commitment to sobriety — is now the height of fashion, at least, according to some celebrities. For decades, a glamorous lifestyle has been synonymous with cocktails and Champagne, but it's hard to sparkle when you're sloshed. Just ask Blake Lively, a non-drinker whose Betty Buzz line of mixers don't need to be mixed with anything to be delicious, or Luann de Lesseps, a real housewife whose journey to sobriety led her to create a line of alcohol-free rosé.

