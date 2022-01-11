ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With New Man Ian Schinelli Almost One Year After Split From Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

By Carly Silva
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmIlt_0ditVxLD00
Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

No more single life for Jana Kramer!

Article continues below advertisement

After filing for divorce from her former husband, Mike Caussin, nearly one year ago, the 38-year-old country crooner is moving on with someone new.

The One Tree Hill alum introduced her new beau, Ian Schinelli, to the world on Tuesday, January 11, with a series of wholesome photos alongside a lengthy caption about her journey to finding love.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," she wrote via Instagram while telling her followers she's ready for whatever life throws at her. "I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9Ajx_0ditVxLD00
Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is a lot of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," she continued in the post, which featured steamy shots of the new couple embracing and giving each other kisses.

TEARFUL JANA KRAMER ADMITS SHE'S 'EMBARRASSED' WITH END OF MIKE CAUSSIN MARRIAGE, REALIZES SHE WAS 'WEAK FOR STAYING'

Article continues below advertisement

"To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way," she concluded before tagging Schinelli's Instagram account.

Source: ex.co

Article continues below advertisement

The happy news comes just weeks after the "I Got the Boy" singer revealed she was "so afraid" to go public with another relationship following her high profile split from Caussin, with whom she shares two children. As OK! reported, the former football star was caught in more than one cheating scandal during his marriage to Kramer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01P5cx_0ditVxLD00
Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

"I feel like there's no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good," she said in a December episode of her "Wine Down" podcast. "I think I'm so afraid of, like, I'm used to just war and not being on steady ground."

Article continues below advertisement

"My therapist said, 'You're used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing,' so when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it's like, 'Oh that freaks me out. That can't be real,'" she continued. "For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there's another shoe to drop and I don't want to be fooled again."

Luckily, it seems the "Whiskey" singer managed to overcome her fears by going Instagram official with her fitness trainer hunk.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jana Kramer Says She’s Found ‘Happiness’ With New Boyfriend Ian Schinelli: He Encourages Me With ‘Love’ Amid My Healing

She’s smitten! Jana Kramer gave fans a look at her day-to-day life with new boyfriend Ian Schinelli, confirming their relationship after months of speculation. “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart,” the 38-year-old actress wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 11. “I don’t know what the future holds and honestly who does … Everyday [sic] I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way.”
NFL
KEAN 105

Jana Kramer’s Hunky New Boyfriend Is a Navy Vet and Single Father

Jana Kramer introduced her new boyfriend to her followers on social media this week, sharing that the Navy veteran embraces her scars. His name is Ian Schinelli, and there's not a lot of public information about him, even if he does have more than 26,000 followers on Instagram. Kramer's post offers several cuddly photos of them. It's the first time she has made a relationship Instagram official since her April 2021 divorce from husband of five-plus-years, Mike Caussin.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
CMT

Pics: Jana Kramer Makes New Boyfriend Instagram Official

Has Jana Kramer finally found her happily ever after?. Kramer, who revealed in April that she was splitting with her husband Mike Caussin after another breach of trust, made her relationship with Ian Schinelli Instagram official on Tuesday. “Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Jana Kramer debuts new boyfriend: 'Listen to your heart'

Jana Kramer debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Ian Schinelli in a social media post Tuesday. Kramer, 38, shared photos and videos of her and Schinelli spending some quality time together. The snapshots featured the couple at the beach, playing in the snow and cooking food together. "Sometimes you just...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?. On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s How Brian Really Feels About Megan’s Engagement to MGK After Their Divorce

Less than two years after their split, the time has come for Brian Austin Green’s response to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s engagement. So, what does Fox’s ex-husband really think of her newly engaged status? Green—who announced his split from Fox in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage—is apparently “happy” for his ex-wife following her engagement to Kelly, according to a source who spoke to People on January 13, 2022. “As long as [Megan and MGK are] both on the same page with the kids, he’s good and happy for her,” the insider told the publication, noting that...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Man#Fitness Trainer#Barrassed
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Says She “Accidentally” Followed Noella Bergener’s Ex James Bergener On Instagram; Says Noella and James’ Online Feud Is “A Nasty Situation”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is familiar with messy divorces. Shannon really went through it during her marriage to David Beador. RHOC viewers watched the fallout from David’s affair, and the couple’s attempt at some very odd marriage counseling. The image of Shannon pretending to be deceased while David spoke to her was […] The post Shannon Beador Says She “Accidentally” Followed Noella Bergener’s Ex James Bergener On Instagram; Says Noella and James’ Online Feud Is “A Nasty Situation” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
michiganchronicle.com

Chanel Iman And Husband Sterling Shepard Split After 3 Years Of Marriage

Chanel Iman and husband Sterling Shepard have split after nearly four years of marriage. The NFL star quietly filed for divorce from the Victoria’s Secret model back in June 2021 to reportedly “kickstart the process of ending their marriage.” A source confirmed the pending divorce, telling Us Weekly:
NFL
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Caught Sneaking Out Of Her Private Jet After Weekend With Mom Kris Jenner As Due Date Approaches

Pregnant Kylie Jenner attempted to go incognito following her weekend getaway with her mom. Jenner, who has remained out of the spotlight following Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy in November, was spotted Sunday, January 2, in Los Angeles trying to sneak out of her $72.8 million pink private jet following her sweet escape with momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to Palm Springs.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy