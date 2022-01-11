Jana Kramer Goes Instagram Official With New Man Ian Schinelli Almost One Year After Split From Ex-Husband Mike Caussin

Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

No more single life for Jana Kramer!

After filing for divorce from her former husband, Mike Caussin, nearly one year ago, the 38-year-old country crooner is moving on with someone new.

The One Tree Hill alum introduced her new beau, Ian Schinelli, to the world on Tuesday, January 11, with a series of wholesome photos alongside a lengthy caption about her journey to finding love.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to your heart," she wrote via Instagram while telling her followers she's ready for whatever life throws at her. "I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does…."

Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

"Everyday I continue to heal and I know there is a lot of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way," she continued in the post, which featured steamy shots of the new couple embracing and giving each other kisses.

TEARFUL JANA KRAMER ADMITS SHE'S 'EMBARRASSED' WITH END OF MIKE CAUSSIN MARRIAGE, REALIZES SHE WAS 'WEAK FOR STAYING'

"To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way," she concluded before tagging Schinelli's Instagram account.

Source: ex.co

The happy news comes just weeks after the "I Got the Boy" singer revealed she was "so afraid" to go public with another relationship following her high profile split from Caussin, with whom she shares two children. As OK! reported, the former football star was caught in more than one cheating scandal during his marriage to Kramer.

Source: @kramergirl/Instagram

"I feel like there's no way that someone can be honest and that it can be good," she said in a December episode of her "Wine Down" podcast. "I think I'm so afraid of, like, I'm used to just war and not being on steady ground."

"My therapist said, 'You're used to standing in sand so you can never really get your footing,' so when something can be, or looks like it could be steady, it's like, 'Oh that freaks me out. That can't be real,'" she continued. "For seven years, I was always waiting for the other shoe to drop. Clearly, there's another shoe to drop and I don't want to be fooled again."

Luckily, it seems the "Whiskey" singer managed to overcome her fears by going Instagram official with her fitness trainer hunk.