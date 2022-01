David Moyes has West Ham on course to meet his points target this season and has challenged them to stay the distance and be in the mix for the Champions League The Hammers finished two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea last season and Moyes wanted them to make up that gap this term.As things stand they have done just that, lying in fourth and currently two points better off than they were at this stage last season.“I think we’re in good shape,” said Moyes. “This was the time of year when we were coming into a good run of form in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO