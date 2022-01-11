ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa universities may drop standardized testing requirement

By Katie Akin
 4 days ago
The Board of Regents will vote Wednesday on whether to make standardized testing, like the SAT and ACT, optional for applicants to Iowa’s public universities.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants to the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa were required to submit either an ACT or a SAT score. The Board of Regents waived that requirement in August 2020, citing scheduling difficulties.

“We know that many students have had difficulty taking a standardized test due to cancellations,” Board President Michael J. Richards said in a news release. “This action will eliminate a potential barrier.”

About a third of the class entering in the fall 2021 semester did not submit a standardized test score, following the waiver.

The Board of Regents tasked a team to analyze how meaningful ACT scores were and to consider a “permanent test-optional environment.”

The Admissions Study Team found ACT scores were not “strong predictors of student success outside of first year college grades.” A student’s high school grade-point average was better at predicting whether that individual would graduate in four years than their ACT score, the team found.

A Board of Regents analysis found high school grade-point average is a better indicator of college graduation than ACT scores. (Graph courtesy of Iowa Board of Regents)

The Admissions Study Team report also noted that standardized tests disadvantage low-income and rural applicants, who have less access to test preparation.

Universities across the country have made testing optional for undergraduate applicants in recent years. FairTest, a group that advocates against standardized testing, reported last month that more than 1,800 schools would not require SAT and ACT scores for the fall 2022 application cycle. Many of those schools, like Iowa’s universities, initially suspended the requirements due to the pandemic.

The Admissions Study Team wrote that requiring standardized test scores in Iowa “risks creating a competitive disadvantage” with other, test-optional institutions.

“Many Big 10 and Big 12 institutions also have pilot test optional policies, but three in the Big 10 and at least three in the Big 12 have made a permanent change to test optional admissions,” the report reads.

The Board of Regents will vote Wednesday afternoon. If the board votes to permanently become test optional, the proposal will go to the Legislature’s Administrative Rules Review Committee for approval.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

