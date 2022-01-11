ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dune: Part One 4k Ultra HD | Review

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenis Villenueve’s Dune arrives on 4K Ultra HD this week, bringing the first part of the book adaptation home, and it’s ridiculously stunning. If you managed to miss out on Dune when it hit theaters, and during the initial 30-day HBO Max run, this week brings the chance to make up...

www.cinelinx.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It's been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren't in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer's library that's already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
MOVIES
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts, and its streaming strategy surely helped pack fans into theaters -- because the movie hasn't been streaming at all. Last year saw an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Stellan Skarsgård
BGR.com

A dead Marvel superhero might return in a new movie

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you can't miss on Sunday: COVID tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more Eternals is streaming on Disney Plus, which means you can finally watch the film from the comfort of your home. Whether or not you saw it in theaters, the advantage of streaming is that you can pause and rewind the film to catch all the details that you might have missed the first time around. While the Eternals plot needs plenty of fixes with the help of future MCU adventures, it's still a must-watch film. Eternals is the kind of early Phase 4 movie...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ Comes to DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD this February

You’ll soon be able to own the newest Resident Evil movie on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is getting a physical release next month. After going on hiatus for five years, the Resident Evil movie franchise rebooted itself with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which adapts its story from the first two video games in the franchise. The movie will be arriving on DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD on February 8, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: How the Super Villains Returned with VFX Upgrades

When the meta-verse splits apart in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” prompting the return of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans), major VFX upgrades were obviously required. Fortunately, the super villains felt right at home in the current MCU, thanks to the latest tech advancements in physical-based lighting, simulation, shading, and rendering. Credit Marvel’s production VFX supervisor Kelly Port, who oversaw the cutting-edge work of Digital Domain 3.0, Sony Pictures Imageworks, and Luma Pictures, which did the heavy character lifting. They started from scratch and made improvements while adhering...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Hitcher’: 1986 Horror Classic Being Restored for 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Release This Year!

Writer Eric Red had teased last year that 1986 classic The Hitcher was finally getting a Blu-ray release, and the release was subsequently confirmed by Second Sight Films. Second Sight, the company behind the recent 4K Ultra HD release of George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, had unfortunately also revealed, however, that a 4K release would not be possible.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#Part One
cinelinx.com

Ten Best Movies with “2” In the Title

Well, we’ve made it to 2022. To celebrate the new year, and all those twos, we’ve decided to rank the ten best movies with the number two in the title. It used to be that when you made a sequel to your successful movie you would just recycle the title from the original film and slap a “2” on the end. Well, these days every other movie is a sequel of something else, and thankfully studios have become a lot more creative with their titles. Certainly there are a lot of dashes, semi-colons, and subtitles to keep track of, but it feels like someone actually tried. The “add a two” formula became often associated with straight-to-home video releases, and so it seemed like others with similar approaches were doomed to fail. It’s like the films seemed so underwhelming the studios didn’t even bother to come up with a title.
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘Citizen Kane’ 4K Ultra HD review

Preeminent cinema auteur Orson Welles‘ 1941, black-and-white masterpiece debuts on ultra-high definition for the first time packed with a film history seminar’s worth of extras in Citizen Kane (Criterion, not rated, 1.37:1 aspect ratio, 119 minutes, $59.95). This kind of, sort of fictional expose of newspaper tycoon William...
MOVIES
iconvsicon.com

‘The Green Mile’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In February — Special Features Revealed!

On of Hollywood’s most legendary films, The Green Mile, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on 2/22/22 via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Nominated for four Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, the critically-acclaimed film was directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and is based on Stephen King’s 1996 novel of the same name.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Hurt Locker Re-Releases With 4K Ultra HD Steel Book

The Hurt Locker was the best film achievement by director Kathryn Bigelow. In fact, the film won six Academy Awards that included Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. Now the movie is re-released on 4K Ultra HD with a steel book from Lionsgate to be sold exclusively through...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
High-Def Digest

New Year, New You, New 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays - January 2022 Edition

We're barely into the new year and new 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays are hitting store shelves!. Normally studios and boutique labels start to take a little bit of a break in the new year. They've spent all of October, November, and December crushing the market with major new releases and fan favorites - often straining the supply chain and their quality-control teams. The SOP in the past was to treat January as a bit of a dump month to take a break, maybe drop a couple of nuggets but nothing too exciting. 2022 seems to be playing the game a bit differently. Not only are boutique labels throwing some great hits but the majors have a few big new releases and favorites lined up. While one of the big anticipated releases of the month is already a dud, that doesn't mean the rest of January is doomed. At least we hope not!
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Tom Hanks in Stephen King’s THE GREEN MILE Arrives on 4K Ultra HD February 22nd

“Please boss, don’t put that thing over my face, don’t put me in the dark. I’s afraid of the dark.”. The Green Mile, which received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on 2/22/22, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Oscar Winner THE HURT LOCKER Arrives February 22nd on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

“The rush of battle is often a potent and lethal addiction, for war is a drug.”. Winner of six Academy Awards (including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay),The Hurt Locker arrives February 22 on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Directed by Academy Award...
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The pirate genre had died many times since its peak during the golden age of Hollywood. It had a very high-profile death in 1986 when Roman Polanski’s Pirates was an enormous flop. In 1995, the genre died once again with Renny Harlin’s tormented Cutthroat Island. The movie flopped so hard that it bankrupted the production company and ended several careers. You would think that Cutthroat would be the ultimate end of the genre, but 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl says otherwise.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Gets a New Trailer, Poster, and Still Images

Everybody’s favorite burger-slinging animated family, the Belchers, are headed to the big screen with the musical comedy-mystery-adventure The Bob’s Burgers Movie. 20th Century Studios released a new trailer, poster, and several new images to prepare us for the epic feature film. “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is an animated,...
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘No Time to Die: Collector’s Edition’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

Daniel Craig‘s swan song as the super-agent James Bond finally made it to theaters after a long pandemic pause to reach blockbuster status and now lives on ultra-high definition disc in No Time to Die: Collector’s Edition (Universal Studios Home Entertainment, not rated, 1.37:1 aspect ratio, 119 minutes, $59.95).
MOVIES
Washington Times

‘The Great Escape’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

Director John Sturges‘ hefty World War II epic debuts on the ultra-high definition disc format almost six decades after theatrical release and is packed with an educational overview of the real breakout in The Great Escape (Kino Lorber, not rated, 2.35:1 aspect ratio, 172 minutes, $39.95). Based on Paul...
MOVIES
nonpareilonline.com

REVIEW: Comparing 'Dune' vs. 'Eternals,' with an eye on representation

Denis Villeneuve’s $165 million take on Frank Herbert’s “Dune” and Marvel’s $200 million “Eternals” went head-to-head at the box office, and the latter, which opened on Nov. 5, took top prize, earning, to date, about $118 million in U.S. and Canada; it has since grossed $280.7 million worldwide. “Dune” opened on Oct. 22, showing on HBO Max and in the cinema, and has earned $93 million in the U.S. and Canada; worldwide gross is $352.7 million. (Last I heard, “Eternals” didn’t open in China, because of the LGBTQIA angle, and they have a problem with director Chloe Zhao.)
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy