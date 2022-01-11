ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Election integrity is part of voting rights: Loeffler

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

The Independent

Biden to give speech on ‘urgent’ need for voting rights protections against ‘corrupt’ GOP election laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Atlanta, Georgia to urge the passage of federal voting rights protections, as members of Congress prepare to revive legislation to expand ballot access and combat voter suppression after Republicans have repeatedly blocked several measures from receiving a vote.Their remarks on 11 January will address the need to pass legislation “to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of our elections from corrupt attempts to strip law-abiding citizens of their fundamental freedoms and allow partisan state officials to undermine vote counting processes”, according to the White House.In...
ktbb.com

Americans’ faith in election integrity drops: POLL

(NEW YORK) -- America's faith in the integrity of the election system remains shaken by the events of Jan. 6, with only 20% of the public saying it's very confident about the system, a new ABC/Ipsos poll finds. This is a significant drop from 37% in an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted in the days after the insurrection last year.
Slate

Democrats’ Best Chance to Stop Election Subversion Isn’t in the Voting Rights Bills

This week, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been giving speeches about voting rights, in support of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act currently stalled in Congress. These bills would do a lot to improve access to voting, but they don’t target election subversion—in other words, what happened on Jan. 6, 2021: the “Stop the Steal” credo, Trump supporters angling for Mike Pence to refuse to certify Biden’s election, House and Senate Republicans objecting to state election results. To stop subversion, Congress needs to reform the Electoral Count Act. On Thursday’s episode of What Next, I talked to Rick Hasen, a University of California, Irvine law professor and founder of the Election Law Blog, about what that means, why Democrats aren’t talking about it, and why some Republicans are. This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.
bpr.org

After The Riot: Election integrity and the future of democracy

Thursday marks one year since insurrectionists stormed the nation’s Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. “The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a news conference Wednesday.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights push

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to the campus of historically Black Atlanta University Center on Jan. 11 to drum up public support for two voting rights bills stalled in the Senate. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account...
kmmo.com

ASHCROFT ANNOUNCES COUNTDOWN TO PASS ELECTION INTEGRITY REFORM

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced a countdown clock will be displayed on his office’s website to show the time left in the 2022 legislative session to pass election integrity reform. The countdown coincides with the start of session. “I want to continue to bring attention to the importance...
