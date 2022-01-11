ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 5% of JPMorgan clients believe Bitcoin would hit $100k in 2022

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 5% of JPMorgan clients see BTC at 100k by end of 2022. Strategist at the bank backs clients predicts BTC would end year between $35,000 – $75,000. Jamie Dimon still anti Bitcon. As a result of the dwindling price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, a lot of...

Jamie Dimon
Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
#Jpmorgan#Btc#Bloomberg#Cryptocurrencies#Jpmorgan Ceo#Jpmorgan Bank
Bitcoin
Gold
Economy
Markets
How Bitcoin Trading Is Beneficial For The Users?

There are a lot of cryptocurrencies available on the global level. Among all those cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin is one of the currencies considered the best because of its features and attributes. Numerous benefits are associated with Bitcoins, but we will talk about the overall cryptocurrency so that everybody can know what various benefits are available in it. In today’s time, every person knows that doing cryptocurrency trading is one of the most important and beneficial things, and they are correct.
cryptonews.com

Crypto Paradigm Enters Citadel, JPMorgan Clients on Bitcoin Price + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Global market maker Citadel Securities announced that venture capital firm Sequoia and crypto-focused investor Paradigm have made a USD 1.15bn minority investment in the firm. Citadel Securities provides both institutional and retail investors with the liquidity they need to execute transactions across a broad array of equity and fixed income products, they said.
investing.com

Wall Street still not convinced on Bitcoin $100K this year: JPMorgan survey

One of the world’s largest investment banks has its Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions ready for 2022. In a recent poll, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) asked its clients, “Where do you see Bitcoin trading at 2022 year-end?” Just 5% said they saw the digital coin reaching $100,000, and 9% saw it breaking previous all-time highs, reaching over $80,000.
investing.com

Bitcoin and Ether heading $100K and $5K in 2022: Bloomberg Intelligence

Despite cryptocurrency markets dropping to multi-month lows, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) are likely to hit new all-time highs in 2022, according to a Bloomberg analyst. BTC and ETH will be heading toward $100,000 and $5,000 this year, respectively, according to a forecast by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst...
