Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Quinton Spain and Others at Bengals Practice

CINCINNATI — The Bengals returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup against the Raiders. Watch clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Quinton Spain, the Bengals' defensive line and more below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals