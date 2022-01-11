ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Clips of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Quinton Spain and Others at Bengals Practice

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals returned to practice on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup against the Raiders. Watch clips of Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Quinton Spain, the Bengals' defensive line and more below.

