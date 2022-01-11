ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

We're Getting a 'Bob's Burgers' Movie — What Does That Mean for the Show?

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you have an animated sitcom as long and as celebrated as Bob's Burgers, a movie is bound to happen eventually. And in 2022, that movie is finally a reality. The Bob's Burgers Movie is set to hit theaters this summer, and we just got our first official trailer. The preview...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Musical Comedy Adventure

"A burger with a bikini on it?" 20th Century Studios has revealed an official trailer for The Bob's Burgers Movie, which is finally set to open in theaters starting in May 2022 this summer. This has been delayed for nearly two years after first being set to open in 2020, and is finally ready for its big screen debut. Based on the popular animated TV show that premiered in 2011. The Belcher family tries to save the restaurant from closing as a sinkhole forms in front of it, while the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant. Described as a "big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure." Featuring the original voices: Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, and Eugene Mirman, plus David Wain, Kevin Kline, and Zach Galifianakis. Every successful animated series gets its chance to shine on the big screen, and now it's time for Bob's Burgers to entertain us. With aliens…? And lots of burgers. Enjoy.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Slated To Debut Official Trailer Tonight On ESPN

The College Football National Championship is going to be fun tonight and it has nothing to do with what’s on the field. Set to premiere tonight during the game’s broadcast on ESPN which happens tonight @ 8pm ET, the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie will be released . 20th Century Animation has also released an official synopsis that you can read below.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen

20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher family’s...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

20th Century Studios Drops New Trailer to ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’

In the newest trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a realistic hamburger patty flips in anticipation with the narrator asking, ‘are you ready’ there is iceberg lettuce clashing together with a juicy tomato and a crispy bun. Something beefy and juice, the narrator asks as another hamburger patty hits the sizzling grill. And then suddenly, Fan-favorite Linda Belcher is wearing a bikini over Gene’s burger suit, and Bob is asking “Linda,’ and she responds by saying, “it’s summer and sex sells, baby,” said Linda. Tina Belcher is horseback riding in the sunset with her crush Jimmy Pesto.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loren Bouchard
Person
John Roberts
Person
H. Jon Benjamin
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H....
MOVIES
enstarz.com

It's Movie Thyme! The Highly Anticipated 'The Bob's Burgers Movie' Release Date and Official Trailer Are Finally HERE!

The Bob's Burgers Movie trailer is FINALLY here, and we are FLIPPING-burgers OUT about it. This long anticipated project follows everyone's favorite animated family, the Belchers, through this feature film adventure. The Belcher's optimistic summer goals for the restaraunt are on the line when a burst water main leads to a giant sinkhole outside, blocking the entrance to Bob's Burgers. The loveably hilarous cast of the television show makes its way to the big screen, inlcuding H. Jon Benjamin as Bob, John Roberts as Linda, Dan Mintz as Tina, Eugene Mirman as Gene, and Kristen Schaal as Louise. We can't wait to see this family, alongside several other of our favorite characters, in this full length feature experience.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Bob's Burgers Movie Set for Memorial Day Release: Watch the Trailer!

The Belchers are making their way to theaters. 20th Century Studios revealed Monday the long-gestating Bob's Burgers Movie would finally launch Friday, May 27th. “The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer,” according to the studio.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Restaurants#The Simpsons Movie#Belchers#Burgers Movie
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Is LaRoyce Hawkins From 'Chicago P.D.' Married? Does He Have Any Kids?

If you are intrigued by movies and TV shows that follow law enforcement officials pursuing justice, then Chicago P.D. is a police drama to get hooked on. The series premiered in 2014 and has already gone on for nine seasons so far. LaRoyce Hawkins plays the role of Officer Kevin Atwater. He also has a recurring role on Chicago Fire in several crossover episodes.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bob Saget’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters

The late TV and comedy icon had three daughters during his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. Find out everything you need to know about his three girls here. Bob Saget was perhaps best-known as one of the greatest TV dads of all time for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House. While fans loved seeing Danny raise his three daughters on the show, Bob was a father to three daughters of his own in real life. The comedian was married to his first wife Sherri Kramer, 65, from 1982 to 1997, and that marriage brought three beautiful girls: Aubrey, 34, Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From ‘Full House’ & ‘AFV’ Before His Death

Remembering America’s dad. Bob Saget’s net worth included salaries for the role of Danny Tanner in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, along with his familiar voice as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother. Saget—whose full name was Robert Lane Saget—was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 1956, to a Jewish family. His dad worked as a supermarket executive, whereas his mom was a hospital administrator. As a child, Saget lived in Encino, California for a time before moving back to Philadelphia with his family. In Philly, he attended Abington Senior High School, where his English teacher recognized his creative...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
17K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy