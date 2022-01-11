ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PDVSA's corporate staff returns to working from home -document

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - Venezuela’s oil ministry instructed most corporate employees of state-run PDVSA and its subsidiaries to work from home beginning Jan. 8 to avoid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, an internal document showed.

Since Venezuela’s government in March 2020 imposed nationwide lockdown measures due to the pandemic, authorities have reported 447,865 infections and 5,361 deaths due to the virus.

On Dec. 22, President Nicolas Maduro said the Omicron variant had been detected in the country, reporting the first seven cases, all of them in people coming from international travel. Authorities have not since then disclosed the number of new Omicron cases.

Maduro has said his government is weighing whether to return to a “7 plus 7” system that implies one week of lockdown followed by one week of activities, which had been suspended in November. Regular school classes in the South American nation resumed this week.

In PDVSA, corporate office work had resumed in October, while workers and facility operators have maintained their shift system to guarantee the continuity of oil production and processing.

“Due to the high rate of COVID-19 contagion registered in recent hours at PDVSA’s complex ... vice presidencies and subsidiaries must work from Saturday, January 8th, on with the minimum staff possible, while non essential staff must work remotely,” a note PDVSA distributed internally said.

The state-run oil company, which last year devoted much of its effort to restoring oil refining and exports to pre-pandemic levels, also informed staff that access to common areas in its building was closed and that it is creating a list of workers authorized to continue working in its offices.

Reuters

Reuters

