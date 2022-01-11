ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Woman indicted in child’s death at slumber party

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0xyz_0ditSxWG00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted on multiple charges in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was accidently shot with a handgun her friends found in a kitchen drawer at a birthday party last summer, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Tuesday.

On July 7, 2021, Rakasha Sims’ daughter, 4-year-old son, and three of her daughter’s friends were left alone and unsupervised during her daughter’s sleepover birthday party at her apartment on Nash Drive near Stateline Road.

During the party, one of the girls found a loaded pistol in the kitchen drawers while she was looking for silverware.

According to investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the girls passed the gun around and it accidentally discharged as one of them was putting it back in the drawer. 11-year-old Madison Jones was struck in the head, killing her.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Sims on negligent homicide, two counts of aggravated child neglect, and one count of aggravated parental or custodial child endangerment. She is being held on a $65,000 bond.

NEXT: Parent charged with bringing gun to Kirby HS Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man indicted in death of ex-girlfriend and male friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after he shot and killed ex-girlfriend and her friend at her home, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. The incident began shortly after midnight on Dec. 6 of last year when Corey Lurry, 27, forced his way into the woman’s home on the 3400 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman charged with reckless homicide in boy’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing reckless homicide charges less than two days after a 2-year-old boy was shot to death at her home. Police say little Charvez Akins died after shots were fired Wednesday night inside a residence on Clayton Avenue in North Memphis. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital but […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman killed in shooting off Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off the 5000 block of Winchester Saturday morning and found a woman had been shot. Police said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene and one man was detained. MPD asks if you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cornelius Smith, suspect in Young Dolph case, makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared in court briefly Thursday morning. He was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting. He faces […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Man charged in deadly wrong way crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man was charged in a deadly wrong way crash that happened on Interstate 240 Thursday morning. Police say 65-year old Nathan Lewis was driving north bound in the south bound lanes of I-240 near Norris Road before 5 a.m. when he collided with another car. The impact sent the victim’s car […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

4 charged for drugs, stolen Dodge Charger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested in Cordova Thursday after riding in a stolen Dodge Charger with drugs, guns, burglary tools and large amounts of money, police say. Anthony Green, Victor Ordaz, Ladarius Rodgers and Cory Simmons were charged after police observed a fraudulent tag number on the vehicle. Around 2 p.m., officers saw […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged in connection to New Horn Lake Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road Wednesday afternoon where they found one teenager dead and another injured. According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Cartavious Reed observed a domestic altercation between a woman at the home and a 16-year-old boy. Video surveillance shows the boy involved […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting at Greyhound station leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Greyhound Station near the Memphis International Airport around 5:30 Friday morning. One person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. He is expected to recover. Two men and a woman fled the scene in a blue pickup truck, police say. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Jones
WREG

MPD issues city watch for missing child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for a girl that was last seen on January 15. Police said the girl, Mia Belski, was last spotted on 900 block of Dillworth in a white pickup truck occupied by two men. Police described the girl as 3’0″, 60 lbs, with black shoulder length […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect captured after woman shot with 1-year-old in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges in connection to a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas where a woman was shot several times in a vehicle with a baby inside on Thursday, police said. Xavier Arter was arrested on Friday morning after being wanted for the shooting for several hours. Helena-West Helena Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after series of Kroger thefts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have arrested the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around the city. MPD said Chriszale Samuels is the man responsible for multiple robberies at Kroger stores around Memphis over the course of three months. Police said on November 3, a man robbed the Kroger off Kirby […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slumber Party#Child Neglect#Kirby Hs#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Woman killed at Dixie Queen on South Bellevue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue. Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. That address is a Dixie Queen drive-through. One woman was found shot. She was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead. Police are looking for a man and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven carjacking identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man who allegedly carjacked a man in Whitehaven this past September. Jerry Holt, 23, along with another unidentified man is being accused of the carjacking. The male victim told police that Holt and the other suspect held him at gunpoint at the Valero at 443 East […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Passenger dead after crash in north Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff traffic investigators were on the scene of a single vehicle crash in north Shelby County early Sunday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m on Quito Road and West Union Road. A 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Police look for man with mohawk after deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD is looking for a suspect who they say killed one person and injured another around 4:45 Thursday afternoon in Cherokee. The injured victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the suspect is a black man with a blonde Mohawk. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man critical after shooting at Hickory Hill apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a Hickory Hill apartment complex Friday night. Police say a man was shot at The Landings apartment complex at 6793 North Landing Way after 6:30 p.m. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends in arrest at South Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars facing several charges after a police chase that ended at a South Memphis school Wednesday afternoon. Police say they tried to stop Drevion Wallace after he ran a red light while driving northbound on Danny Thomas Boulevard. They say the 28-year-old drove down South Lauderdale, ran several stop […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police chase ends with attempted carjacking in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after he led officers on a police chase, attempted to steal two cars and caused a traffic accident in Southeast Memphis on Thursday. Police said they observed Julius Collins, 31, speeding and driving recklessly in a Cadillac going east on Shelby Drive near Getwell. When they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy