The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and one name that has popped up recently as being potentially available in trade talks is Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. The Kings have received a lot of interest in Fox in recent days, and one team that has reached out to Sacramento is the Philadelphia 76ers, who also have a big-name player that they're actively shopping in Ben Simmons. Simmons has yet to play in a game for the Sixers this season after requesting a trade over the summer.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO