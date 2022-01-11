Darian Thompson: Restored from COVID-19 list

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ receiving corps has really taken a hit over the past few months, which is unfortunate because the playoffs are around the corner. With Chris Godwin out due to a torn ACL and Antonio Brown no longer on the roster, the Buccaneers will rely heavily on Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski.
Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
Ben Roethlisberger is ending his career the way he started it, leading a team that not many people expected to be very good to the postseason. It wasn't always pretty, but Roethlisberger was able to deliver in several critical situations to punch his 12th ticket to the playoffs, while extending his final season as the Steelers quarterback.
Tom Brady tries to be a "good sport"All Pro Reels, Wikimedia Commons. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Philadelphia Eagles in round one of the NFL playoffs this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
The Houston Texans fired David Culley on Thursday after just one season as the organization’s head coach. In a year filled with drama and controversy, the franchise wanted to start the 2022 campaign on a fresh note, with a new leader at the helm on the field. According to...
Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
All the marbles are up for grabs when the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet on Super Wild Card Weekend. Of course, unlike their previous two matchups during the regular season, the loser's Lombardi hopes will come to a swift end on Saturday night, while the other will advance to the divisional round.
On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
The season of the Las Vegas Raiders officially came to an end on Saturday after they suffered a 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild-Card round. It was a bitterly disappointing loss for the Raiders but after the game, Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr had a very inspiring message about his squad.
Former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Junior Siavii was found dead in a Kansas prison on Thursday as he was awaiting trial ... officials said Friday. A spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons told the Kansas City Star that Siavii was discovered unresponsive at a federal prison in Leavenworth on Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0