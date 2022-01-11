Jenna Jameson hospitalized after Guillain-Barré nerve disorder diagnosis

Adult entertainer Jenna Jameson revealed she had been hospitalized after she was diagnosed with a nerve disorder.

Jameson, 47, made the stunning admission in an Instagram post over the weekend that she was unable to walk recently and the cause was the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“Hey guys, first of all thank you for all the love and support through my DMs,” she captioned an Instagram post. “I see each and every one of you, and I appreciate it. The doctors suspect Guillain-Barré syndrome and have started my IVIG treatment. I am in the hospital and will likely remain here until treatment is complete. I hope to be out of here soon.”

Lior Bitton, Jameson’s partner, detailed her symptoms in an Instagram post of his own .

“Her muscles in her legs were very weak. So she wasn’t able to walk to the bathroom. She was falling on the way back or to the bathroom, I would have to pick her up and carry her to bed. And then within two days it go really not so good, her legs started to not hold her, she wasn’t able to walk.”

Guillain-Barré syndrome occurs when the immune system attacks the nervous system, causing weakness and temporary paralysis, but nearly 100% of people recover. The cause isn’t clear, but it often occurs after a respiratory or gastrointestinal viral infection.

In Jameson’s Instagram post, she wrote that she was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“PS I did NOT get the jab or any jab. This is NOT a reaction to the jab,” she wrote.