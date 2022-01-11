ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ayesha Curry Had No Time For This Unsolicited Commentary on Her Marriage to Stephen Curry

By Kristyn Burtt
 4 days ago
Ayesha Curry, Steph Curry Sipa via AP Images.

Ayesha Curry is tired of people speculating about her marriage to NBA star Steph Curry, so she’s shutting down the haters, who seem to think they have the inside view on their relationship. Things came to a head on a recent Instagram post of her husband’s GQ cover, where she praised his stunning photo, and a follower decided to give their opinion on the rumors that the couple is in an open relationship.

“But yet you still want an open relationship smh. If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already,” chimed a critic in the comments. That didn’t sit well with Ayesha, who hit back, “Don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.” (See the Instagram comments HERE.) Ayesha wants fans to know that the couple is solid and that the blind rumors, originally started on the unverified Instagram gossip site DeuxMoi, do not involve them.

The only people who know what happens behind closed doors in their marriage are Steph and Ayesha — they are the only authorities. For others to spread such hurtful gossip seems downright rude, especially when they make a point to stop by on her personal social media page to add unsolicited and cruel advice to her day. It’s also not fair to throw this speculation in Ayesha’s face when they’ve both been open about their marital struggles as a result of Steph’s fame and success — they should be applauded for their authenticity as public figures.

Let’s also remember that the cookbook author is only referencing her marriage here — that’s the only relationship she has authority on. Her terse response to the troll was specifically about telling them to butt out. She’s not criticizing open marriages because there’s nothing wrong with how any couple wants to structure their relationship. An open marriage may work for some, but Ayesha is here to tell everyone that it’s not something they are interested in.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

