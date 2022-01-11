ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘How I Met Your Father’ EPs & Stars Tease “Standalone Sequel” To ‘How I Met Your Mother’ That Will Satisfy Both Diehard Fans & Newcomers – TCA

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIEle_0ditRvib00

On Tuesday, the executive producers and stars of How I Met Your Father gathered for a virtual TCA panel teasing the Hulu series’ January 18 debut—noting that the series stemming from beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother is not a reboot, as it has sometimes been described.

Per writer, EP and showrunner Isaac Aptaker of This Is Us fame, the new series is in fact a “standalone sequel,” with plenty to offer to both diehard fans of How I Met Your Mother and those who have never seen it.

“I think it’s important to know that we are our own show,” said the show’s star, Hilary Duff . “The original show was so amazing, [but we’re] trying to create something original, [while] stealing a few things from them that worked really well.”

How I Met Your Father is so spectacular in its own right,” added director-EP Pam Fryman, who was also involved with How I Met Your Mother . “From the first day on stage with masks on, we started rehearsing and instantly knew we had something.”

The upcoming series produced by 20th Television is set in the near future, watching as Sophie (Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Others taking part in today’s panel included cast members Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, and writer-EP-showrunner Elizabeth Berger .

Duff described How I Met Your Father as a “feel-good show” that’s “funny,” “real,” and full of “tug-on-the-heartstrings moments,” with Aptaker and Berger discussing how the new show will pay tribute to the original. The former said that there will be “lots of little rewards for people who loved the original if they stick with us,” with Berger also hinting at exciting throwback elements “peppered throughout” the first season.

Aptaker noted that he and Berger actually wrote the pilot for How I Met Your Father prior to joining This Is Us as writers, EPs and co-showrunners, putting the project “on pause” after NBC’s family drama “exploded.” They would circle back to it while completing work on This Is Us ‘ final season, which is currently airing weekly, and found that it came together “faster” than they ever could have expected.

“We really did not want to do this one until we could really do it right and give it our all,” said Berger. “So, the timing felt so right.”

Duff also addressed her draw to the “extremely relatable” new series and its lead character of Sophie—to whom she was drawn, in spite of the fact that she is at “a totally different place” in her life. Other topics up for discussion included cast chemistry and the fact that Fryman was the only creative involved with the project who had previously navigated the world of multi-camera TV.

“She really was so incredible in teaching all of us this format that is incredibly different from movies and from single-cam,” said Aptaker.

“It is not exaggeration to say we could not have done this without Pam Fryman,” added Berger. “The way she leads with warmth and grace and brilliance, and makes it look effortless, what a gift it was for all of us.”

In the end, Duff says, How I Met Your Father is a show not only about the pursuit of love, and all of the hurdles that come with it, but also about friendship. Her hope, for viewers relating to Sophie’s struggles, is that they’ll realize they’re “not alone.”

Actors recurring in How I Met Your Father ‘s first season include Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck. Duff is producing the Hulu Original, with How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas exec producing alongside Aptaker, Berger, Fryman and Love, Victor ‘s Adam Londy.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder’ Creatives Say Disney+ Revival Will “Lean Into The Truth Of The Stories We Wanted To Tell” – TCA

The Proud Family has finally returned, more than 20 years after it first hit Disney Channel in September 2001. Starring original voice cast members Kyla Pratt, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes and more, Disney+’s revival series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will bring Penny Proud (Pratt) into 2022 as she explores her teenage years. In addition to further spotlighting Penny’s coming-of-age, creator and EP Bruce W. Smith and producer Ralph Farquhar said during Friday’s TCA panel that the show will take on topics relevant to today’s bigger conversations. “A lot has changed in 20 years, that’s for sureBefore, we...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present (excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold. Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here. ABC United We Fall (canceled; one season) CBS Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (renewed for Season 3) CSI: Vegas (renewed for Season 2) Fox Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Seasons 12 & 13) Family Guy (renewed for Seasons 19 & 20) Fantasy...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Gives ‘Family Matters’ A Dark, Dramatic Twist With Urkel-Centered Peacock Series

Saturday Night Live gave Peacock a pitch for a new Family Matters reboot, just after the NBC streamer dropped a trailer for its dramatic Fresh Prince series Bel-Air. The trailer-like sketch features sweeping clips of Chicago, that follow a slightly familiar figure donning bright stripes through seedy streets. Chris Redd then appears as the beloved Family Matters nerd Steve Urkel, who was played by Jaleel White in the original series. Instead of his cheery attitude, Redd’s Urkel takes on a more cynical view of the world. As do other characters from the family comedy. “The goofy characters you loved in the ’90s with...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Carter Bays
Person
Josh Peck
Person
Francia Raisa
Person
Suraj Sharma
Rolling Stone

Kids, This Is the Story of Why ‘How I Met Your Father’ Is Just Not Funny. At All.

Kids, this is the story of How I Met Your Mother. No, wait, that’s not right. Kids, this is the story of how How I Met Your Mother was one of the smartest sitcoms of the mid-2000s, then lost its way creatively, then killed off the Mother herself in order to preserve a pre-filmed ending the show had long since outgrown. Sorry, that’s not it either. Though can you blame me for dwelling on the whole murdered Mother thing? Kids, this is — I promise — the story of How I Met Your Father, a gender-flipped reinvention of HIMYM starring Hilary...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Life Goes On Sequel Series Moves Forward in Development at NBC

Becca Thatcher’s life will indeed go on. NBC has given a put pilot order to a Life Goes On sequel series, in which Kellie Martin will reprise the role that made her a household name in the late ’80s. (Note: A put pilot commitment is just one step shy of a network officially ordering a pilot to be filmed/produced.) Per the official logline, the new Life Goes On “will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.” From Warner Bros. Television, the one-hour drama is being written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All...
TV SERIES
Daily News

Bob Saget’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ co-stars share memories of the actor: ‘We had a very special bond’

Multiple stars of “How I Met Your Mother” shared fond memories of Bob Saget, who served as the sitcom’s narrator. Saget was found dead in his Orlando hotel room Sunday at age 65. A cause of death has not been released. On “How I Met Your Mother,” Saget voiced the older version of the central character, Ted Mosby. He set up story lines by telling the character’s children about his journey ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How I Met Your Mother#Tca#Hulu#Cbs#20th Television
FanBolt.Com

New to Hulu in January 2022: ‘How I Met Your Father’ And More!

Curious what’s new to Hulu in January 2022? It’s a new year and we’ve got you covered with updates for all of your streaming choices!. But first up, is a series that has been in development for a while, and it’s finally making its debut, How I Met Your Father! The Hulu original series will premiere mid-month on the streaming platform (more on that below!). As far as other new original content premiering, Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 will also premiere later in the month.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

How I Met Your Mother stars pay tribute to Bob Saget

The cast of How I Met Your Mother have paid tribute to their former co-star Bob Saget, following the actor's unexpected death on January 9. Saget, a beloved comedian and actor, narrated the long-running sitcom as an older Ted Mosby, telling his children – and viewers – the story of how he met their mother.
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: How I Met Your Father, Single Drunk Female, Ozark

It's about time! The first half of Ozark Season 4 drops on Netflix on Friday. How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff premieres on Hulu, and Single Drink Female will become another Freeform must-see. Get all of our recommendations for what to watch this week below. Saturday, January 15.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy