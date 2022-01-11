ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 7, 2022, there are currently 13,980 active* COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

*Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active status length of 5 days instead of 10 days to coincide with the revised isolation guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Wayne County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Brooke County, a 39-year old female from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Ritchie County, a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old male from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Wirt County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Clay County.

“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected and encourage you to honor them by getting vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (1,950), Boone (135), Braxton (84), Brooke (181), Cabell (914), Calhoun (24), Clay (48), Doddridge (10), Fayette (305), Gilmer (18), Grant (108), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (170), Hancock (213), Hardy (176), Harrison (440), Jackson (141), Jefferson (857), Kanawha (1,441), Lewis (63), Lincoln (126), Logan (182), Marion (382), Marshall (210), Mason (128), McDowell (82), Mercer (316), Mineral (223), Mingo (94), Monongalia (973), Monroe (70), Morgan (166), Nicholas (113), Ohio (396), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (24), Preston (251), Putnam (482), Raleigh (500), Randolph (190), Ritchie (39), Roane (69), Summers (54), Taylor (118), Tucker (19), Tyler (28), Upshur (75), Wayne (194), Webster (26), Wetzel (89), Wirt (18), Wood (596), Wyoming (117). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DHHR is comprised of the Bureau for Behavioral Health; Bureau for Child Support Enforcement; Bureau for Family Assistance; Bureau for Medical Services; Bureau for Public Health; Bureau for Social Services; Office of Inspector General; and West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WV CHIP). For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684.

