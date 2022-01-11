W.Va. Named Top Ten Travel Destination For 2022

More travel accolades for the Mountain State continue.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism today announced that West Virginia has been selected as one of the Best Places to Go by both Frommers and USA Today.

This recognition follows a series of recent notable announcements by Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and TIME Magazine, that together rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel in the new year.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that we live in the greatest, most beautiful state in all the country, and I’m so proud to see our great state getting the attention it deserves,” Gov. Justice said. “Just think back to my very first State of the State address, I said that we needed to change our image and tell the story of just how good we really are in West Virginia. And as we’ve moved forward, all of a sudden the world has noticed the treasure that we really are.”

Frommers, a global media company with expert-led travel articles, taps the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve as a top vacation choice for 2022. The article positions America’s newest national park as a destination with not only interesting topography, but world class outdoor recreation such as whitewater rafting, rock climbing, mountain biking, and hiking.

“It is such an honor to help share all that West Virginia has to offer with the world,” said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. “The recognition we’ve received for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve and the entire state in recent months is unprecedented. Features like these bring additional travels to the state and help us continue to fuel the West Virginia tourism economy. It’s features, like these, that result in real, measurable results and visits from travelers.”

USA Today selected the top family-friendly destinations to visit in 2022 – including international and domestic points of interest. The article also showcases the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve as having incredible natural beauty and outdoor activities the entire family will enjoy.

To explore USA Today’s list of the Best Places to Go with Kids in 2022, click here. To find out which destinations made Frommer’s Best Places to Go in the U.S. in 2022 list, click here. For photos and b-roll footage, click here.

The Frommers ranking is the latest in a recent series of national recognitions of West Virginia.

West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards. West Virginia was the only state in the country selected.

West Virginia was also selected as one of the Best Places to Go by Condé Nast Traveler.

Additionally, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve – America’s newest national park – was named to TIME’s annual list of the World’s Greatest Places, which highlights 100 extraordinary travel destinations around the world.

Also in 2021, the newly established West Virginia Department of Tourism won a pair of national awards from the U.S. Travel Association. The department was recognized with a pair of Mercury Awards – the top honors for state tourism agencies – for both its 2021 Vacation Guide and a social media community building campaign.

