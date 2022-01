Part-time professional baller Kyrie Irving could actually suit up full-time if the Nets are willing to drop the cash. Per The Daily News, Irving who is still stubbornly unvaccinated based on no sound logic could actually suit up full-time for the Brooklyn Nets and play in home games. How so? Well, according to the news publication, it all comes down to the Nets willing to pay fines that New York City will slap the team with for each home game the so-called voice of the voiceless plays in.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO