Drew Barrymore has been a style inspiration to many. Her look, like her career, is ever-evolving, expressive of Barrymore’s personal tastes and rends of the time. She’s explored every iconic 2000s look from her days as one of “Charlie’s Angels,” her style evolving from that scared teen in “Scream'” to a confident businesswoman and producer. The actress has ventured many unforgettable looks that have solidified her as one of many fashion icons. Following her journey of “50 First Dates,” all the way to her recently successful talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the actress continues to meet the wildest fashion expectations....

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO