Summers County, WV

COVID-19 Update for Summers County

By REBECCA STALNAKER
 4 days ago

The Summers County Health Department announced that they have received official confirmation of three additional COVID-19 related deaths. This is the county’s 41st, 42nd and 43rd such deaths.

No other information is being released on the three individuals.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, there are 118 active cases and seven hospitalizations in the county.

To make a vaccination appointment, call the health department at 304-466-3388. First doses, as well as boosters, are available.

Hinton News

Hinton News

