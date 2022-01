DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with Can't Complain, and stayed busy in 2021 with a split with Less Than Jake, a Bouncing Souls cover for Bad Time Records' Fest comp, and another new song for bad Time's The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. They've also already got 2022 plans, including a run of shows in May with The Slackers and We are The Union, and two March shows with NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst and California hyperska artist Eichlers.

