Mid-Del Schools To Close Thursday Through Monday

Mid-Del Schools will close this week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, the district said.

All school buildings will be closed Thursday through Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) and will be non-instructional days.

Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said teacher and student absences are critically high, and the district is experiencing staff shortages in the kitchens, buses and substitute teaching pool.

"The level we have reached this week is simply unsustainable. Unfortunately, our community is one of the hottest spots in the state right now for the omicron variant of COVID-19. My hope is that five days away from school will allow that to cool somewhat," Cobb said in a letter to families.

Cobb said he chose not to pivot to remote learning because many people missing school are sick and for practical reason of the amount of work pivoting to remote would take.

"If you're sick, focus on getting well," Cobb said.

The district will try to proceed with student activities to the extent that they can.