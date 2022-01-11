ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Del Schools To Close Thursday Through Monday

By News 9
 4 days ago
Mid-Del Schools will close this week due to a surge of COVID-19 cases, the district said.

All school buildings will be closed Thursday through Monday (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) and will be non-instructional days.

Mid-Del Schools Superintendent Rick Cobb said teacher and student absences are critically high, and the district is experiencing staff shortages in the kitchens, buses and substitute teaching pool.

"The level we have reached this week is simply unsustainable. Unfortunately, our community is one of the hottest spots in the state right now for the omicron variant of COVID-19. My hope is that five days away from school will allow that to cool somewhat," Cobb said in a letter to families.

Cobb said he chose not to pivot to remote learning because many people missing school are sick and for practical reason of the amount of work pivoting to remote would take.

"If you're sick, focus on getting well," Cobb said.

The district will try to proceed with student activities to the extent that they can.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Star News Group

Lavallette Elementary School closed Monday, Jan. 3

LAVALLETTE — Lavallette Elementary School was closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the winter storm forecast. According to school officials, a forecast of three to five inches of snow, high winds and flooding in Lavallette. Check out our other Lavallette stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Schools Closed Monday Due to Staff Shortage

Waterbury Public Schools will be closed Monday because of a staff shortage, school officials said. The school district said school will only be closed for students. Staff will still have to report to school for an in-person work day, according to school officials. In a note to the school community,...
WATERBURY, CT
live5news.com

Walterboro school closed Monday because of power outage

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A power outage in Walterboro has forced administrators to close a school Monday. Walterboro Christian Academy, located on North Jefferies Highway, will be closed Monday, its principal, Tracie Adams said. The school will be back in session Tuesday, she said. As of 5:30 a.m., Dominion Energy...
WALTERBORO, SC
