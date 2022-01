Minnesota, Mr. Bill, Kursa, Luzcid, and more are set to play Sol Fest, a brand new music, art, and camping experience coming to Florida. If you thought 2021 was jam-packed with the return of events, buckle up for 2022! With lineups being announced left and right, there are some new gems emerging this year, and Sol Fest is one of them. This brand new Florida festival came seemingly out of nowhere but will have bass lovers near and far highly considering a trip to the Sunshine State on May 6-8.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO