The official candidate filing period for the 2022 Primary election will begin on January 10th and end on January 29, 2022. Candidates seeking to run for public office are required to file a certificate of announcement and pay the filing fee in the office of the County Clerk. The County Clerk’s office will be open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. All filing done by mail must be received with the filing fee and postmarked on or before January 29, 2022. If you have any questions, call the County Clerk at 466-7104.

Local Offices on the Ballot:

County Commissioner (Greenbrier District)

County Clerk

Circuit Clerk

Board of Education – 3 seats Board of Education- 1 Unexpired Term

Conservation District Supervisor

County Republican Executive Committee Members (2 Males and 2 Females from Each Magisterial District)

County Democratic Executive Committee Members (2 Males and 2 Females from Each Magisterial District)

District Executive Committee Members Republican and Democratic (1st Congressional, 10%h Senatorial, 40th House of Delegate and 41st House of Delegate Committee Districts)

The post Candidate Filing Period Open Through January 29 appeared first on The Hinton News .