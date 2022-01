Sales software maker Highspot Inc. today said that it has raised a $248 million funding round after growing revenues nearly tenfold over the last three years. B Capital Group and D1 Capital Partners, both new investors in Highspot, led the round. The Seattle-based startup said that ICONIQ Growth, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire and Tiger Global Management contributed as well. Highspot is now valued at $3.5 billion.

