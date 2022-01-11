ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

SCKIDS To Perform In Upcoming Show

By thn
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTs1N_0ditO2Iw00

The SCKIDS are in a new show! The Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum has opened an exhibit featuring 25 years of Summers County Kids in Dramatic Studies. All of their shows from their first performances in 1994 to the most recent show in 2019 are documented in this innovative display curated by Andy Maier, a former SCKID. Patty Jeffries, retired director and founder of SCKIDS contributed many of the items on display. Programs for every show are mounted with photos from performances and other events courtesy of Patty Stacklin. Several props are on display and photographs from performances are available for the public.

CFM Museum is open on Saturdays from 1-4pm, or by appointment by calling 304-445-6584.

An opening reception is scheduled for January 18th from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

For further information contact:

Carol S. Jackson, President

CFM Board of Trustees

304-575-7251

The post SCKIDS To Perform In Upcoming Show appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

In The Library

There is a common misconception that librarians spend our days reading books at work, while we are fortunate enough to get to read about books sometimes. Our reality is more like the Twilight Zone episode “Time Enough at Last”. We love books as much as the banking bookworm Henry Bemis does, and like him we don’t have enough time at work to read for pleasure. That’s where the similarities end, because we take pride and pleasure in serving the public. While we don’t read all day, we do spend a considerable amount of time listening to and telling stories. At...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
449
Followers
339
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy