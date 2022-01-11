You’ll Never Believe What Happened To Me

We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. NEWS – Don’t you just hate it when it starts raining and you don’t have an umbrella? You’ll never get drenched again if you have an EZ FUNSHELL Backpack Umbrella. This backpack is designed to hold your everyday gear and then when it rains, you can pop out the built-in umbrella. The 5-layer umbrella protects you from bad weather and also features UVA and UVB protection from the sun too. The FUNSHELL is available in red or blue and starts at $127.13 on Amazon.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO