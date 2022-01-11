ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Opportunities Abound in Hinton

By REBECCA STALNAKER
Hinton News
Hinton News
 4 days ago

The City of Hinton is full of opportunity and potential. The view is akin to a scene from a postcard. The majestic mountains, the glistening rivers and the winding roads. The city itself is a picturesque small town. It is full of locally owned businesses and everyone knows each other. Locals, however, are not the only ones who know that opportunities are hiding around every corner. Hinton is a federal Opportunity Zone.

A Qualified Opportunity Zone, according to the IRS, is an area designated as an “economically distressed community where new investments, under certain conditions, may be eligible for preferential tax treatment.” In a nutshell, the purpose of an Opportunity Zone is to attract private investors to the area by offering tax incentives.

According to West Virginia Economic Development, the Governor identified multiple Opportunity Zones in 2018. The same report states that the Governor determined up to 25 percent “of the total number of eligible areas to be designated as Opportunity Zones.” The method of choosing eligible areas in each state relied on data from low-income census tracts.

Once an area has been designated as a Qualified Opportunity Zone, the next step is to find interested investors. Opportunity Appalachia is one organization that is striving to bring investors to these areas. According to the organization’s website, they are currently working on 16 projects throughout Central Appalachia. This area includes West Virginia, Virginia and Ohio.
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority recently posted on their social media, “We’re proud to work with the WV Community Development Hub as the co-state lead for this project in West Virginia.” This statement was in regard to Opportunity Appalachia. Because the New River Gorge Spans into Summers County, this has the potential to include the area.

Hinton is only one of several Opportunity Zones in the state. There are also zones in Monroe and Greenbrier Counties as well as others. There is a map available of all designated zones on the West Virginia Development Office website. The map can be accessed through WestVirginia.gov/opportunity-zones. This site also offers sample letters of interest for fund managers and investors. Any potential investor may submit a letter of interest. These letters are to be sent to Patricia White at Patricia.J.White@wv.gov.

For more information on Opportunity Zones in West Virginia, visit WestVirginia.gov/opportunity-zones. To get more information on possible opportunities in Hinton, reach out to City Hall at 304-466-3255

The post Opportunities Abound in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

Related
Hinton News

DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 7, 2022, there are currently 13,980 active* COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19. *Active cases of COVID-19 displayed on the dashboard now reflect an active […] The post DHHR Provides State COVID-19 Response Update appeared first on The Hinton News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hinton News

COVID-19 Update for Summers County

The Summers County Health Department announced that they have received official confirmation of three additional COVID-19 related deaths. This is the county’s 41st, 42nd and 43rd such deaths. No other information is being released on the three individuals. As of Monday, Jan. 10, there are 118 active cases and seven hospitalizations in the county. To […] The post COVID-19 Update for Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

W.Va. Named Top Ten Travel Destination For 2022

More travel accolades for the Mountain State continue. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Tourism today announced that West Virginia has been selected as one of the Best Places to Go by both Frommers and USA Today. This recognition follows a series of recent notable announcements by Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, […] The post W.Va. Named Top Ten Travel Destination For 2022 appeared first on The Hinton News.
TRAVEL
Hinton News

Family, Friends Of FPC Alderson Inmates Speak Out

Families, friends, and former inmates traveled hours, from North Carolina to Tennessee, to demand better conditions for the women inside Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Alderson. The protesters set up on the Monroe County side of downtown Alderson with signs and a willingness to speak out on Wednesday, January 5. Anita Remme, a protestor from Tennesse who’s daughter is incarcerated at PFC Alderson, explained the protesters’ and inmates’ concerns. “[If inmates are exposed to COVID-19, staff does] put them in different wards, but there's so many people that are sick that everyone's exposed,” said Remme. “They're just not getting proper health care with commissary...
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Hinton, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Hinton, WV
Hinton News

Longest Serving Summers County Clerk Announces Retirement

After working in the County Clerk's office for more than 30 years, Mary Beth Merritt has announced her retirement. Merritt will be starting a new chapter in her life on Jan. 1, 2023, taking with her the title of longest-serving clerk in Summers County's history. Eleanor Roosevelt once said, "The purpose of life, after all, is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for a newer and richer experience." As Merritt transitions from one chapter to the next, she continues to embody this ideal. Like every journey, Merritt's time in office had a...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Free COVID-19 Testing for Summers Students

Free COVID-19 testing is being provided for Summers County students over winter break by Maverick Health. Testing will take place on Dec. 30 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Summers County High School (SCHS.) The tests are a non-non-invasive saliva type. Pre-registration is available but not required. Any questions regarding the testing may be […] The post Free COVID-19 Testing for Summers Students appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Project Buggy Buddy Receives Funding

The Summers County Library recently announced that they have reached their funding goal for Project Buggy Buddy. They have already begun purchasing the wagons and are looking for input on the best style. In November, the library announced that they were starting a new program called Project Buggy Buddy. The way this program will work […] The post Project Buggy Buddy Receives Funding appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers Library Seeks Input from the Community

The librarians at “the ‘berry” (Summers County Public Library) have begun the process of planning and preparing for their events and programs in 2022. As they plan, they are looking for input from the community. Specifically when it comes to programs for kids to enjoy. To gather the data needed, the librarians have created an […] The post Summers Library Seeks Input from the Community appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opportunity Zones#Opportunity Appalachia#The New River Gorge Spans
Hinton News

Parents as Teachers Program Enrollment Opens

REACHH-FRC has announced that they are now enrolling families for the “Summers County Parents as Teachers Program.” This is a literacy-based program for families with young children. According to the announcement, the program is an in-house family visitation program. It includes several activities, storytime and interactions for the parent and child. Certified Parent Educators from […] The post Parents as Teachers Program Enrollment Opens appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Municipal Round Up Dec. 27 – Jan. 3

Hinton – The Summers County Public Library is hosting a family-friendly News Years’ event on Dec 31 starting at 11:30 a.m. The National Guard is providing free COVID-19 testing in the old Magic Mart parking lot on Monday, Dec. 27. Lewisburg – The Shanghai Parade, scheduled for Jan. 1 has been canceled. Free COVID-19 testing […] The post Municipal Round Up Dec. 27 – Jan. 3 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

SCHS Receives Donation from L&S Toyota

Summers County High School (SCHS) recently received a donation from Shawn Ball of L&S Toyota in Beckley. According to an announcement from Al Hudgins, Principal of SCHS, the donation has been given to the area's Community in Schools program. The announcement, which was posted to the school's social media, states that the funds will be used to meet the needs of Summers County's children. This will be done under the guidance of program coordinators Susie Hudson and Stanley Unroe. Community in Schools is a national organization that believes, "every student, regardless of race, gender, ability, zip code or socioeconomic background has what they need to realize their full potential in school and beyond." After the program proved to be an incredible success in Greenbrier County, where it started in West Virginia, First Lady Cathy Justice began a push to expand the program to other counties in 2018. Summers County is one of the most recent areas to include the program. Principal Hudgins ended the announcement by thanking "L&S Toyota, Shawn Ball, Superintendent Warvel, Susie Hudson and Stanley Unroe for helping Summers County kids!!" The post SCHS Receives Donation from L&S Toyota appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
449
Followers
339
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy