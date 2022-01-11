In The Library: Wednesday, January 12

Greetings friends and patrons,

I hope your year has so far been happy. True to my word, I’m happy to report about what the grand time we had during our Noon Year’s Eve celebration. Our Youth Services Librarians are always full of fun ideas, but this event was exceptionally fan-flippin-tastic.

Clusters of kids started streaming in just after eleven AM and by 11:30; we had a full bunch.

“Come in! Come in!” I implored, reading Invitation by Shel Silverstein.

A dozen or more dreamers, wishers, and magic bean buyers were crafting party hats, while spinning flax-golden tales to one another. It was a fan-flippin-tastic thing of beauty to behold. As the noon hour drew near, the celebratory chapeaus were completed, party horns were passed out, and I blew the Library conch shell and shushed the crowd to lead them in counting out the old year. Balloons fell from the balcony and party trumpets blew.

“Happy Noon Year!” we shouted.

Then we got down to the serious business of reading books, making time capsules, and having snacks. I’d go out on a limb and say, “a good time was had by all”, but my resolution is to make fewer assumptions, so all I’ll say as good time was had by me. If everyone had half as much fun as I did, then they were pleased as a passel of pie eating opossums.

We had a few regulars stop in to check out books and wish us abundant prosperity in ’22. They seemed surprised to see and hear so many enthusiastic people in the Library. We are enthusiastic to be in the Library and a part of this community. We want you to be enthusiastic to be a part of this community whether you are in or out of our little Library.

All up and down the streets near the Library, enthusiasm for this town and community is growing. Literally growing, in the case of our new neighbors Botany Tropicals, a compelling little garden and plant shop on Third Avenue. They plan to soft open on January 14, but you can sneak a peek on their Facebook page. I welcome you to welcome them to the neighborhood, the shop is fascinating and it is right nice to see our old buildings being restored and brought back to life.

Connecting with others is exciting and if you’d like to create more connection to your community, I invite you to come to the library and check it out. There’s always something interesting to discover here.

Books and Beyond is a brand new youth program that kicks off on January 14 at 4:00 PM. For our first event, we’ll be doing a little reader’s theater where kids can practice their reading and acting skills at the same time. Then they’ll choose a book for the youth book discussion group. This is a creative way to encourage young minds and enhance their reading abilities. It’s going to be a lot of fun, so you won’t want to miss it.

You can find out more information by calling us 304-466-4490, finding us on Facebook, or stopping by the Library.

