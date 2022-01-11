Selena Gomez finally spills the details behind her new back tattoo

A few weeks back celeb tattoo artist Bang Bang reveled the newest piece he had recently etched on to the upper mid back of one Selena Gomez .

And after much speculation as to what the blurry new ink could possibly be, with many guessing — a hanging succulent, a dream catcher, and a dripping rose or heart, Bang Bang posted a close up of the new body art a few days before the end of the year, revealing that it was in fact a rose.

Now, Selena is breaking down the meaning behind the tattoo and it’s “significance" to Cara Delevingne , who also has the same watercolor inked design tattooed on her side.

“It means a couple of different things,” the Rare Beauty founder shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan .

Referring to Delevingne who she considers one of her “best friends,” Selena said, “she calls me Rosebud, so it’s a nickname. And I’ve always wanted a rose and now I got one, and I love it.”

SelGo also shared that this isn’t the first matching tattoo she’s gotten, admitting she has “multiple” with “people who’ve left a significant mark” on her life — including Julia Michaels as well as her mom, Mandy Teefey .

As for Selena and Cara’s next collaboration, the two are set to appear together in in Season 2 of Selena’s Hulu show Only Murders in the Building .

Check out Selena's entire interview with Kelly and Ryan above.

